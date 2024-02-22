Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to complete Anyone Can Cook in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's what to do if you get this mysterious quest in your log.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:02 pm
Witherbark Village trolls in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most mysterious items you can pick up during WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is the Illegible Recipe. This quest item found in the Eastern Kingdoms is a key ingredient in the process of getting Warriors’ Blood Surge rune. 

If you come across the Illegible Recipe in your travels and are stuck on the quest “Anyone Can Cook,” which doesn’t give you a whole lot of direction to begin with, you’ll need to head to a remote location to progress the quest chain and eventually get your rune. 

Here’s what to do with the Illegible Recipe in WoW Classic SoD and how to complete the quest Anyone Can Cook

What to do with the Illegible Recipe in WoW Classic SoD

Boulderfist Ogres in WoW Classic Arathi Highlands
Boulderfist Hall in the Arathi Highlands is one place where you can get the Illegible Recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Illegible Recipe drops from elite ogres in both the Arathi Highlands and Alterac Highlands. It’s a rare drop from the elite Boulderfist Ogres of the Arathi Highlands, as well as the elite Crushridge Ogres from the Alterac Mountains. If you find yourself killing ogres from either of those two tribes across those two zones, you’ll have a chance at getting the Illegible Recipe to drop for you from any of those ogres. 

The Illegible Recipe will start the quest “Anyone Can Cook,” which will require you to find an ogre who can read the recipe and translate it. This quest is the first step in the acquisition process for the Blood Surge rune for Warriors in phase two of SoD. If you get the rare drop, you’ll need to take the Illegible Recipe to a secret ogre in the Arathi Highlands named Skonk

Skonk's cave marked off on the Arathi Highlands
Skonk’s location is marked off in Boulderfist Hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skonk’s cave can be found in the Boulderfist compound at coordinates [56, 76] in the Arathi Highlands. Skonk will eventually progress the quest chain to a point where you can get the Blood Surge rune after a brief scavenger hunt across Azeroth. 

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.