WoW SoD: Best Warrior gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warriors began as a relatively weak melee class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one, but the BiS items released in phase two quickly powered them up, and Warrior builds are now among the best DPS and tanking options.

Recommended Videos

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Warriors have two main roles: DPS and tanking. With their BiS gear equipped, the class can easily rise as a top contender in either category, but acquiring BiS gear in phase two can prove difficult.

If you are trying to outfit your Warrior with only the best gear, below are the items you need to pursue.

DPS Warrior BiS Gear in WoW SoD

Compared to other classes, you will be spending plenty of time in Gnomeregan for your BiS gear. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Compared to other classes, you will be spending plenty of time in Gnomeregan for your BiS gear. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Compared to other classes, you will be spending plenty of time in Gnomeregan for your BiS gear. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The majority of BiS gear for both tanks and DPS Warriors come from Gnomeregan, whether it be boss and mob drops or crafted recipes from Ziri in The Clean Zone. Though this is not the sole source of loot for your class, you should be prepped to run Gnomeregan multiple times if you want the best set up for your character.

Tank Warrior BiS Gear in WoW SoD

The Tank Warrior BiS items differ only slightly from Warrior DPS. The crafted H.A.Z.A.R.D. gear is the key difference, as a full three piece set enhances your tanking ability by increasing defense, Attack Power, and hit chance.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan Neck Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque Drops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulder Machined Alloy Shoulderplates Drops from Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan Back Drape of Dismantling Drops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Chest H.AZ.A.R.D. Breastplate Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan Wrists Berserker Bracers Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Hands Plated Fist of Hakoo Drops from Constrictor Vine, Cavern Shambler, and Deeprot Tangler in Maraudon Waist Power-Assisted Lifting Belt Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan Legs H.A.Z.A.R.D. Legplates Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan Feets H.A.Z.A.R.D. Boots Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan Finger Hypercharged Gear of Devastation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Ring Legionnaire’s Band Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Trinket Wirdal’s Hardened Core Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Gyromatic Experiment 420b Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Fist Weapon Mekkatorque’s Arcano Shredder Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan

As you might be able to tell, tons of items on this list drop directly from the final boss of Gnomeregan, Thermaplugg. If your goal is to fully kit out your Warrior, then get ready to farm this boss plenty and to hunt for reagents.