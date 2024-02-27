Category:
WoW SoD: Best Warrior gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Delve into this dungeon for your BiS gear.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 11:48 am
Warriors began as a relatively weak melee class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one, but the BiS items released in phase two quickly powered them up, and Warrior builds are now among the best DPS and tanking options.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Warriors have two main roles: DPS and tanking. With their BiS gear equipped, the class can easily rise as a top contender in either category, but acquiring BiS gear in phase two can prove difficult.

If you are trying to outfit your Warrior with only the best gear, below are the items you need to pursue.

DPS Warrior BiS Gear in WoW SoD

Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Compared to other classes, you will be spending plenty of time in Gnomeregan for your BiS gear.
The majority of BiS gear for both tanks and DPS Warriors come from Gnomeregan, whether it be boss and mob drops or crafted recipes from Ziri in The Clean Zone. Though this is not the sole source of loot for your class, you should be prepped to run Gnomeregan multiple times if you want the best set up for your character.

Tank Warrior BiS Gear in WoW SoD

The Tank Warrior BiS items differ only slightly from Warrior DPS. The crafted H.A.Z.A.R.D. gear is the key difference, as a full three piece set enhances your tanking ability by increasing defense, Attack Power, and hit chance.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadTempered Interference-Negating HelmetCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan
NeckGnomeregan Peace Officer’s TorqueDrops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShoulderMachined Alloy ShoulderplatesDrops from Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
BackDrape of DismantlingDrops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
ChestH.AZ.A.R.D. BreastplateCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan
WristsBerserker BracersSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
HandsPlated Fist of HakooDrops from Constrictor Vine, Cavern Shambler, and Deeprot Tangler in Maraudon
WaistPower-Assisted Lifting BeltDropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan
LegsH.A.Z.A.R.D. LegplatesCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan
FeetsH.A.Z.A.R.D. BootsCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan
FingerHypercharged Gear of DevastationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
RingLegionnaire’s BandSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
TrinketWirdal’s Hardened CoreDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketGyromatic Experiment 420bDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
Fist WeaponMekkatorque’s Arcano ShredderDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan

As you might be able to tell, tons of items on this list drop directly from the final boss of Gnomeregan, Thermaplugg. If your goal is to fully kit out your Warrior, then get ready to farm this boss plenty and to hunt for reagents.

