WoW SoD: Best Warlock gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warlocks have consistently emerged as the best damage-dealing spellcaster in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. With the right gear, your Warlock can be the undisputed top of the damage leaderboards.

In World of Warcraft Classic, Warlocks have one of the most diverse damage portfolios. Across burst, DoT, pet damage, and the classes’ new tank features, Warlock rank among Shamans and Druids as the most versatile classes in Season of Discovery.

Once you have hit max level and are starting to look into Gnomeregan raids, it’s good to know your desired loot ahead of time. Below are the BiS teams for Warlock in phase two.

Warlock BiS gear in WoW SoD phase two

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Warlock BiS gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two comes from Gnomeregan. While many of these items can be found from drops listed below, the centerpieces of this gear are craft items.

Below are all of the Warlock BiS items and each item’s source:

Item type Item Source Head Gnuero-Linked Arcano-Filmanent Monocle Recipe sold from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Neck Piston Pendant Drops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan. Shoulders Synthetic Mantle Drops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan. Back Bloodrot Cloak Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale. Chest Irradiated Robe Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Wrist Dryad’s Wrist Bindings Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Hands Dreamweave Gloves Crafted by Tailoring profession. Waist Volatile Concotion Drops from Grubbis in Gnomeregan. Legs Irradiated Trousers Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Feet Irradiated Boots Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Finger Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Finger Advisor’s Ring Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Trinket Infernal Pact Essence Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale. Dagger Glimmering Gizmoblade Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Offhand Orb of Noh’Orahil Earned by completing The Completed Orb of Noh’Orahil Warlock quest chain. Wand Mechanostrider Gear Shifter Drops from Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.

The crux of this build is finding the recipes and crafting the Irradiated gear set, completed by getting the Robe, Boots, and Leg pieces of the gear. When paired together, this set decreases your stamina but improves your critical strike chance and overall damage from magical spells and healing.

Getting the reagents to create this three-pronged set can be extremely frustrating because even after running Gnomeregan dozens of times, I still only have a fracture of the build listed above. If you’re trying to be the best Warlock in your guild, however, these are the pieces of gear you need to hunt down.