WoW SoD: Best Warlock gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warlocks have consistently emerged as the best damage-dealing spellcaster in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. With the right gear, your Warlock can be the undisputed top of the damage leaderboards.
In World of Warcraft Classic, Warlocks have one of the most diverse damage portfolios. Across burst, DoT, pet damage, and the classes’ new tank features, Warlock rank among Shamans and Druids as the most versatile classes in Season of Discovery.
Once you have hit max level and are starting to look into Gnomeregan raids, it’s good to know your desired loot ahead of time. Below are the BiS teams for Warlock in phase two.
Warlock BiS gear in WoW SoD phase two
Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Warlock BiS gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two comes from Gnomeregan. While many of these items can be found from drops listed below, the centerpieces of this gear are craft items.
Below are all of the Warlock BiS items and each item’s source:
|Item type
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Gnuero-Linked Arcano-Filmanent Monocle
|Recipe sold from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Neck
|Piston Pendant
|Drops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
|Shoulders
|Synthetic Mantle
|Drops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.
|Back
|Bloodrot Cloak
|Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
|Chest
|Irradiated Robe
|Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Wrist
|Dryad’s Wrist Bindings
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
|Hands
|Dreamweave Gloves
|Crafted by Tailoring profession.
|Waist
|Volatile Concotion
|Drops from Grubbis in Gnomeregan.
|Legs
|Irradiated Trousers
|Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Feet
|Irradiated Boots
|Dropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Finger
|Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Finger
|Advisor’s Ring
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
|Trinket
|Miniaturized Combustion Chamber
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Trinket
|Infernal Pact Essence
|Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
|Dagger
|Glimmering Gizmoblade
|Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
|Offhand
|Orb of Noh’Orahil
|Earned by completing The Completed Orb of Noh’Orahil Warlock quest chain.
|Wand
|Mechanostrider Gear Shifter
|Drops from Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.
The crux of this build is finding the recipes and crafting the Irradiated gear set, completed by getting the Robe, Boots, and Leg pieces of the gear. When paired together, this set decreases your stamina but improves your critical strike chance and overall damage from magical spells and healing.
Getting the reagents to create this three-pronged set can be extremely frustrating because even after running Gnomeregan dozens of times, I still only have a fracture of the build listed above. If you’re trying to be the best Warlock in your guild, however, these are the pieces of gear you need to hunt down.