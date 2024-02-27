Category:
WoW SoD: Best Warlock gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This powerful class can get even stronger.
Warlocks have consistently emerged as the best damage-dealing spellcaster in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. With the right gear, your Warlock can be the undisputed top of the damage leaderboards.

In World of Warcraft Classic, Warlocks have one of the most diverse damage portfolios. Across burst, DoT, pet damage, and the classes’ new tank features, Warlock rank among Shamans and Druids as the most versatile classes in Season of Discovery.

Once you have hit max level and are starting to look into Gnomeregan raids, it’s good to know your desired loot ahead of time. Below are the BiS teams for Warlock in phase two.

Warlock BiS gear in WoW SoD phase two

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Warlock BiS gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two comes from Gnomeregan. While many of these items can be found from drops listed below, the centerpieces of this gear are craft items.

Below are all of the Warlock BiS items and each item’s source:

Item typeItemSource
HeadGnuero-Linked Arcano-Filmanent MonocleRecipe sold from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
NeckPiston PendantDrops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
ShouldersSynthetic MantleDrops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.
BackBloodrot CloakSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
ChestIrradiated RobeDropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
WristDryad’s Wrist BindingsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
HandsDreamweave GlovesCrafted by Tailoring profession.
WaistVolatile ConcotionDrops from Grubbis in Gnomeregan.
LegsIrradiated TrousersDropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
FeetIrradiated BootsDropped by STX-04 mobs, Electrocutioner 6000 or Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
FingerHypercharged Gear of ConflagrationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
FingerAdvisor’s RingSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
TrinketInfernal Pact EssenceSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
DaggerGlimmering GizmobladeDropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
OffhandOrb of Noh’OrahilEarned by completing The Completed Orb of Noh’Orahil Warlock quest chain.
WandMechanostrider Gear ShifterDrops from Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.

The crux of this build is finding the recipes and crafting the Irradiated gear set, completed by getting the Robe, Boots, and Leg pieces of the gear. When paired together, this set decreases your stamina but improves your critical strike chance and overall damage from magical spells and healing.

Getting the reagents to create this three-pronged set can be extremely frustrating because even after running Gnomeregan dozens of times, I still only have a fracture of the build listed above. If you’re trying to be the best Warlock in your guild, however, these are the pieces of gear you need to hunt down.

