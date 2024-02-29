WoW SoD: Best Shaman gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Shaman ranks among the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. So long as you have the gear to match, Shaman players can fill any of the three major roles.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery infused the Classic version of Azeroth with new items, questlines, and mechanics, such as Runes. With more playstyles than ever, Shamans can fill their usual DPS or healer role, but also experiment as a tank. To make any of these builds work however, you need to find the proper gear.

Phase two introduced a boatload of new gear, primarily stemming from the reworked 10-person Gnomeregan instance. No matter your Shaman spec, below are the pieces of gear that you should hunt in phase two.

Enhancement Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD

Enhancement Shamans have more choice than ever in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as this spec can be used to either pursue a melee DPS or the relatively new tank build.

Although Enhancement tanks and DPS have some overlap regarding their BiS gear in phase two, DPS builds ultimately need to prioritize Crit and Agility:

Item Type Item Where to find Head Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulder Troggslayer Pauldrons Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan Back Drape of Dismantling Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Chest Insulated Chestguard Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrists Forest Stalker’s Bracers Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Hands Machinist’s Gloves Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan Waist Darkvision Girdle Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan Legs Insulated Legguards Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Blackforge Greaves General drop in Uldaman Finger Legionnaire’s Band Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale Finger Hypercharged Gear of Devastation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Gyromatic Experiment 420b Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Avenger’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain Fist Weapon Cogmaster’s Claw Dropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan Fist Weapon Mekkatorque’s Arcano-Shredder Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Relic Totem of Invigorating Flame Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Enhancement Shaman Tank BiS gear in WoW SoD

You’ll need to farm bosses such as STX-04/BD, Grubbis, and Mekgineer Thermaplugg if you want your full BiS set. Image via Blizzard You’ll need to farm bosses such as STX-04/BD, Grubbis, and Mekgineer Thermaplugg if you want your full BiS set. Image via Blizzard You’ll need to farm bosses such as STX-04/BD, Grubbis, and Mekgineer Thermaplugg if you want your full BiS set. Image via Blizzard

Shaman tanks were an experimental build in vanilla World of Warcraft, but Season of Discovery has given the build more power than ever. Like the other Shaman specs listed, the majority of your BiS gear will come from Gnomeregan, so it’ll make your life much easier to familiarize yourself with this 10-person instance.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Rad-Resistant Scale Hood Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulders Troggslayer Pauldrons Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan Back Drape of Dismantling Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Chest Electromantic Chainmail Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrist Windtalker’s Wristguards Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale Hands Machinist’s Gloves Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan Waist Darkvision Girdle Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan Legs Electromantic Chausses Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Black Ogre Kickers Dropped by Lo’Grosh in the Alterac Mountains Finger Hypercharged Gear of Devastation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Finger Legionnaire’s Band Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale Trinket Gyromatic Experiment 420b Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Avenger’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain Fist Weapon Mekkatorque’s Arcano-Shredder Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Shield Whirling Truesilver Gearwall Engineering (225) crafted item Relic Totem of Invigorating Flame Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Elemental Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD

Elemental Shamans are closer to traditional spellcasters than Enhancement Shamans, and by extension require Intellect-based gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aside from melee DPS, Shamans can take a spellcasting approach to the class through the Elemental spec. Compared to previously mentioned builds, Elemental Shamans require items that prioritize spell damage and Intellect rather than Agility or Stamina.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Piston Pendant Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulders Lightning Rod Spaulders Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan Back Bloodrot Cloak Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale Chest Electromantic Chainshirt Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrists Dryad’s Wrist Bindings Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale Hands Dreamweave Gloves Crafted Tailoring (225) item Waist Electromagnetic Waistcord Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan Legs Electromantic Gambeson Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Electromantic Grounding Boots Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Finger Advisor’s Ring Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens Finger Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan Trinket Invoker’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Dagger Dagger of Willing Sacrifice Dropped by Aku’mai from BFD Dagger Glimmering Gizmoblade Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan Relic Totem of Invigorating Flame Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Healing Shaman BiS gear in WoW SoD

With powerful burst heals such as Chain Healing, Restoration Shamans have always been among the best healers in World of Warcraft. Season of Discovery is no different, as Runes and gear dropped in phase two have only worked to power up Restoration Shamans even further.

Restoration Shamans prioritizes Intellect-based gear first and foremost, much like Elemental Shamans, but items that give either healing or mana regeneration bonuses are even more sought after.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Pendant of Homecoming Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulders Synthetic Mantle Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Back Cloak of Invention Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan Chest Electromantic Chainshirt Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrists Dryad’s Wrist Bindings Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale Hands Slick Fingerless Gloves Dropped by the Twilight Lord Kelris in BFD Waist Mech-Mender’s Sash Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 Legs Electromantic Gambeson Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Electromantic Grounding Boots Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Finger Advisor’s Ring Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens Finger Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Acolyte’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Dagger Glimmering Gizmoblade Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan Shield Dielectric Safety Shield Dropped by the Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan Relic Carved Driftwood Icon Dropped by Lorgus Jett in BFD

In terms of loot sources, Restoration Shamans will likely need to do the most work out of any other Shaman spec. Not only will you need to farm Gnomeregan bosses such as the Crowd Pummeler, Mekigneer Thermaplugg, and STX-04/BD, but you also need to utilize Ziri’s crafting recipes and run BFD for the full set listed above.