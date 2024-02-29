WoW SoD: Best Shaman gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Shaman ranks among the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. So long as you have the gear to match, Shaman players can fill any of the three major roles.
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery infused the Classic version of Azeroth with new items, questlines, and mechanics, such as Runes. With more playstyles than ever, Shamans can fill their usual DPS or healer role, but also experiment as a tank. To make any of these builds work however, you need to find the proper gear.
Phase two introduced a boatload of new gear, primarily stemming from the reworked 10-person Gnomeregan instance. No matter your Shaman spec, below are the pieces of gear that you should hunt in phase two.
Enhancement Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD
Enhancement Shamans have more choice than ever in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as this spec can be used to either pursue a melee DPS or the relatively new tank build.
Although Enhancement tanks and DPS have some overlap regarding their BiS gear in phase two, DPS builds ultimately need to prioritize Crit and Agility:
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Head
|Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Neck
|Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque
|Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
|Shoulder
|Troggslayer Pauldrons
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
|Back
|Drape of Dismantling
|Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
|Chest
|Insulated Chestguard
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Wrists
|Forest Stalker’s Bracers
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
|Hands
|Machinist’s Gloves
|Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
|Waist
|Darkvision Girdle
|Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
|Legs
|Insulated Legguards
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Feet
|Blackforge Greaves
|General drop in Uldaman
|Finger
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
|Finger
|Hypercharged Gear of Devastation
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Trinket
|Gyromatic Experiment 420b
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Trinket
|Avenger’s Void Pearl
|Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
|Fist Weapon
|Cogmaster’s Claw
|Dropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
|Fist Weapon
|Mekkatorque’s Arcano-Shredder
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Relic
|Totem of Invigorating Flame
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
Enhancement Shaman Tank BiS gear in WoW SoD
Shaman tanks were an experimental build in vanilla World of Warcraft, but Season of Discovery has given the build more power than ever. Like the other Shaman specs listed, the majority of your BiS gear will come from Gnomeregan, so it’ll make your life much easier to familiarize yourself with this 10-person instance.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Head
|Rad-Resistant Scale Hood
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Neck
|Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque
|Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
|Shoulders
|Troggslayer Pauldrons
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
|Back
|Drape of Dismantling
|Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
|Chest
|Electromantic Chainmail
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Wrist
|Windtalker’s Wristguards
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
|Hands
|Machinist’s Gloves
|Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
|Waist
|Darkvision Girdle
|Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
|Legs
|Electromantic Chausses
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Feet
|Black Ogre Kickers
|Dropped by Lo’Grosh in the Alterac Mountains
|Finger
|Hypercharged Gear of Devastation
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Finger
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
|Trinket
|Gyromatic Experiment 420b
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Trinket
|Avenger’s Void Pearl
|Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
|Fist Weapon
|Mekkatorque’s Arcano-Shredder
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Shield
|Whirling Truesilver Gearwall
|Engineering (225) crafted item
|Relic
|Totem of Invigorating Flame
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
Elemental Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD
Aside from melee DPS, Shamans can take a spellcasting approach to the class through the Elemental spec. Compared to previously mentioned builds, Elemental Shamans require items that prioritize spell damage and Intellect rather than Agility or Stamina.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Head
|Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Neck
|Piston Pendant
|Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
|Shoulders
|Lightning Rod Spaulders
|Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
|Back
|Bloodrot Cloak
|Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
|Chest
|Electromantic Chainshirt
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Wrists
|Dryad’s Wrist Bindings
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
|Hands
|Dreamweave Gloves
|Crafted Tailoring (225) item
|Waist
|Electromagnetic Waistcord
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
|Legs
|Electromantic Gambeson
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Feet
|Electromantic Grounding Boots
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Finger
|Advisor’s Ring
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens
|Finger
|Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
|Trinket
|Invoker’s Void Pearl
|Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
|Trinket
|Miniaturized Combustion Chamber
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Dagger
|Dagger of Willing Sacrifice
|Dropped by Aku’mai from BFD
|Dagger
|Glimmering Gizmoblade
|Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
|Relic
|Totem of Invigorating Flame
|Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
Healing Shaman BiS gear in WoW SoD
With powerful burst heals such as Chain Healing, Restoration Shamans have always been among the best healers in World of Warcraft. Season of Discovery is no different, as Runes and gear dropped in phase two have only worked to power up Restoration Shamans even further.
Restoration Shamans prioritizes Intellect-based gear first and foremost, much like Elemental Shamans, but items that give either healing or mana regeneration bonuses are even more sought after.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Head
|Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Neck
|Pendant of Homecoming
|Dropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
|Shoulders
|Synthetic Mantle
|Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
|Back
|Cloak of Invention
|Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
|Chest
|Electromantic Chainshirt
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Wrists
|Dryad’s Wrist Bindings
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
|Hands
|Slick Fingerless Gloves
|Dropped by the Twilight Lord Kelris in BFD
|Waist
|Mech-Mender’s Sash
|Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000
|Legs
|Electromantic Gambeson
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Feet
|Electromantic Grounding Boots
|Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|Finger
|Advisor’s Ring
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens
|Finger
|Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Trinket
|Acolyte’s Void Pearl
|Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
|Trinket
|Miniaturized Combustion Chamber
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
|Dagger
|Glimmering Gizmoblade
|Dropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
|Shield
|Dielectric Safety Shield
|Dropped by the Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
|Relic
|Carved Driftwood Icon
|Dropped by Lorgus Jett in BFD
In terms of loot sources, Restoration Shamans will likely need to do the most work out of any other Shaman spec. Not only will you need to farm Gnomeregan bosses such as the Crowd Pummeler, Mekigneer Thermaplugg, and STX-04/BD, but you also need to utilize Ziri’s crafting recipes and run BFD for the full set listed above.