WoW SoD: Best Shaman gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Be the top of your leaderboard, regardless of spec.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 03:11 pm
Image of an Orc in Thunderbluff in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Shaman ranks among the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. So long as you have the gear to match, Shaman players can fill any of the three major roles.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery infused the Classic version of Azeroth with new items, questlines, and mechanics, such as Runes. With more playstyles than ever, Shamans can fill their usual DPS or healer role, but also experiment as a tank. To make any of these builds work however, you need to find the proper gear.

Phase two introduced a boatload of new gear, primarily stemming from the reworked 10-person Gnomeregan instance. No matter your Shaman spec, below are the pieces of gear that you should hunt in phase two.

Enhancement Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket is found in The Clean Zone, between the third and fourth Gnomeregan bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic
Enhancement Shamans have more choice than ever in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as this spec can be used to either pursue a melee DPS or the relatively new tank build.

Although Enhancement tanks and DPS have some overlap regarding their BiS gear in phase two, DPS builds ultimately need to prioritize Crit and Agility:

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGlowing Gneuro-Linked CowlCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckGnomeregan Peace Officer’s TorqueDropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShoulderTroggslayer PauldronsDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
BackDrape of DismantlingDropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
ChestInsulated ChestguardCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristsForest Stalker’s BracersSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
HandsMachinist’s GlovesDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
WaistDarkvision GirdleDropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
LegsInsulated LegguardsCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetBlackforge GreavesGeneral drop in Uldaman
FingerLegionnaire’s BandSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
FingerHypercharged Gear of DevastationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketGyromatic Experiment 420bDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketAvenger’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
Fist WeaponCogmaster’s ClawDropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
Fist WeaponMekkatorque’s Arcano-ShredderDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
RelicTotem of Invigorating FlameDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Enhancement Shaman Tank BiS gear in WoW SoD

A Gnomeregan Arena with a mech robot as the boss
You’ll need to farm bosses such as STX-04/BD, Grubbis, and Mekgineer Thermaplugg if you want your full BiS set. Image via Blizzard
Shaman tanks were an experimental build in vanilla World of Warcraft, but Season of Discovery has given the build more power than ever. Like the other Shaman specs listed, the majority of your BiS gear will come from Gnomeregan, so it’ll make your life much easier to familiarize yourself with this 10-person instance.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadRad-Resistant Scale HoodCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckGnomeregan Peace Officer’s TorqueDropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShouldersTroggslayer PauldronsDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
BackDrape of DismantlingDropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
ChestElectromantic ChainmailCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristWindtalker’s WristguardsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
HandsMachinist’s GlovesDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
WaistDarkvision GirdleDropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
LegsElectromantic ChaussesCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetBlack Ogre KickersDropped by Lo’Grosh in the Alterac Mountains
FingerHypercharged Gear of DevastationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
FingerLegionnaire’s BandSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
TrinketGyromatic Experiment 420bDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketAvenger’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
Fist WeaponMekkatorque’s Arcano-ShredderDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
ShieldWhirling Truesilver GearwallEngineering (225) crafted item
RelicTotem of Invigorating FlameDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Elemental Shaman DPS BiS gear in WoW SoD

Image of an Orc Shaman casting lightning bolt in WoW Classic.
Elemental Shamans are closer to traditional spellcasters than Enhancement Shamans, and by extension require Intellect-based gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aside from melee DPS, Shamans can take a spellcasting approach to the class through the Elemental spec. Compared to previously mentioned builds, Elemental Shamans require items that prioritize spell damage and Intellect rather than Agility or Stamina.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGlowing Hyperconductive Scale CoifCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckPiston PendantDropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShouldersLightning Rod SpauldersDropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
BackBloodrot CloakSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
ChestElectromantic ChainshirtCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristsDryad’s Wrist BindingsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
HandsDreamweave GlovesCrafted Tailoring (225) item
WaistElectromagnetic WaistcordDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
LegsElectromantic GambesonCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetElectromantic Grounding BootsCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FingerAdvisor’s RingSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens
FingerHypercharged Gear of ConflagrationDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan
TrinketInvoker’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
DaggerDagger of Willing SacrificeDropped by Aku’mai from BFD
DaggerGlimmering GizmobladeDropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
RelicTotem of Invigorating FlameDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan

Healing Shaman BiS gear in WoW SoD

With powerful burst heals such as Chain Healing, Restoration Shamans have always been among the best healers in World of Warcraft. Season of Discovery is no different, as Runes and gear dropped in phase two have only worked to power up Restoration Shamans even further.

Restoration Shamans prioritizes Intellect-based gear first and foremost, much like Elemental Shamans, but items that give either healing or mana regeneration bonuses are even more sought after.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament MonocleCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckPendant of HomecomingDropped by the Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShouldersSynthetic MantleDropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
BackCloak of InventionDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
ChestElectromantic ChainshirtCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristsDryad’s Wrist BindingsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in Ashenvale
HandsSlick Fingerless GlovesDropped by the Twilight Lord Kelris in BFD
WaistMech-Mender’s SashDropped by Electrocutioner 6000
LegsElectromantic GambesonCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetElectromantic Grounding BootsCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FingerAdvisor’s RingSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) in The Barrens
FingerHypercharged Gear of ConflagrationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketAcolyte’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
DaggerGlimmering GizmobladeDropped by STX-04/BD in Gnomeregan
ShieldDielectric Safety ShieldDropped by the Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
RelicCarved Driftwood IconDropped by Lorgus Jett in BFD

In terms of loot sources, Restoration Shamans will likely need to do the most work out of any other Shaman spec. Not only will you need to farm Gnomeregan bosses such as the Crowd Pummeler, Mekigneer Thermaplugg, and STX-04/BD, but you also need to utilize Ziri’s crafting recipes and run BFD for the full set listed above.

Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
