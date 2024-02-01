WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests yet another much-needed change coming with phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is just around the corner, launching on Feb. 8. In the days since the preview on Jan. 30, SoD has been raining datamined content. Wowhead just found another much-needed change, and I desperately hope it will make it to the live version.

On Jan. 31, Wowhead datamined updated versions of dungeon loot, namely from Scarlet Monastery, Uldaman, and Razorfen Downs. Most of the improved items are caster gear to help Priests, Warlocks, and Mages stay competitive on the DPS charts against Warriors and Rogues, who are running rampant. Warriors and Rogues are the two best DPS classes in Season of Discovery, and many believed this would continue in SoD phase two.

This loot is supposed to help casters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The improved items switch out stats like Spirit or random enchantments for spell and healing power, giving caster classes higher throughput. Another reason Blizzard could be updating existing dungeon items is because Blackfathom Depths loot was incredibly powerful, especially its Epic-quality items.

So, if you raided in phase one, you probably wouldn’t get many gear upgrades from level 25 to 40 dungeons, particularly if you’re a caster. Blizzard clearly wants to give you a reason to run leveling dungeons and collect loot, and what better way than to upgrade their loot tables.

There are a couple of mail items on the list, but most of the changes are focused on caster gear for both healers and DPS classes. Remember, though—datamining doesn’t necessarily mean the changes will go live, so take all this with a grain of salt. You’ll know for sure if Blizzard updated the existing dungeon items once phase two goes live on Feb. 8. Until then, sit tight and count down the days until it launches.