WoW players want one Season of Discovery feature to stick around for good

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has been a breath of fresh air thanks to 10-man raids, a level 25 cap, and new abilities and profession recipes. While these features should stay in the game, players have fallen in love with one of them and want it to stick around for good.

In a WoW Classic Reddit post on Jan. 1, a player named Nasudor asked Blizzard to keep 10-man raids in Season of Discovery until the end.

“It’s the most relaxed and fun raiding i had for a long time and i really hope they tune the 40 and 20-mans back to 10-mans and for once stop all those 40 people + signup discords, hoping for people to come online, permanent recruiting, putting people on bench because you need backups, loot dramas/councils,” the post reads.

Molten Core should be one of the first raids available at level 60. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Normally, raids in WoW Classic are available at level 60, and you need to get 40 players to log into the game, prepare their buffs and consumables, travel to the raid location, and only then, do the raid mechanics. The job of a raid leader is thankless and requires a lot of time and effort invested. In Season of Discovery, anyone can take on the role of a raid leader and quickly organize the raid. You can easily bring your friends and guildmates or just PUG it if your regular team is busy with real life.

Ten-man raids make raiding accessible to all players, are way easier to coordinate, and make the process more fun for everyone. Hopefully, Blizzard will make Gnomeregan and all future raids 10-man, along with end-game raids like Molten Core.