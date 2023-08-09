WoW players want more Caverns of Time dungeons, and now is the perfect time

Caverns of Time has always been Blizzard Entertainment’s way of showing World of Warcraft players iconic lore events that happened before our time. Invasion of the Burning Legion, opening of the Dark Portal, and Culling of Stratholme have all been part of this unique feature. Now, WoW players want more Caverns of Time Dungeons and I think now is the perfect time to do it.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit on Aug. 8, fans brainstormed more than a dozen of historic events they’d love to see turned into a dungeon in Caverns of Time, a special location in Tanaris that serves as a “crossroads for the various timeways” and home to the Bronze Dragonflight. Some of the events that caught my eye that I’d love to live through are:

The Scourge invades Silvermoon

The destruction of Lordaeron

The Fall of Galakrond

Gul’dan going into the Tomb of Sargeras

Each event sounds more exciting than the last, and I’d say that the timing for Blizzard to release them couldn’t be better. Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Fractures in Time, is all about time, time anomalies, and other “timey-wimey” issues that arose from the conflict between the Bronze and Infinite Dragonflight.

In my opinion, Dawn of the Infinites is great and all that, but it would have been thematically perfect if the lore of this current patch was happening in Caverns of Time.

Caverns of Time dungeons were introduced in TBC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although my above points should be enough, I still want to note that the last addition to the Caverns of Time dungeons was Dragon Soul in Catalysm, and Blizzard hasn’t said a peep about future dungeons since. Dragon Soul deals with Deathwing, who has made another appearance in Dragonflight, and has us trying to retrieve the powerful Dragon Soul.

Today, we’re facing Iridikron who has obtained a Dragon Soul in the Dawn of the Infinites megadungeon and, if you ask me, Blizzard won’t get a better opportunity to further explore Caverns of Time.

