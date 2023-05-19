Who is Galakrond in World of Warcraft?

With every expansion in World of Warcraft, players are often immersed in a new storyline filled with struggles, heroes, villains, and more. And they may even make an appearance in other Blizzard titles like Hearthstone. But one character you may have yet to hear of is Galakrond.

While most of his story is mysterious, the history of this once benevolent turned-villainous dragon is quite interesting. So, here’s everything you need to know about Galakrond in World of Warcraft.

Who is Galakrond in WoW?

Although he goes by many names, Galakrond is an enormous proto-dragon who was the Father of Dragons. However, after turning evil and trying to kill his kind to satiate his never-ending hunger, the five types of dragons—red, blue, green, black, and bronze—banded together and fought ferociously to end his tyranny across Azeroth.

After defeating Galakrond, the servants of the Titans, known as the Keepers, recognized the leaders of each color proto-drake and their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the good of the world. And so, they altered and empowered the five leaders, which is how they became Dragon Aspects.

Over the years, many have tried to raise Galakrond from the dead, including the Scourge and the Cult of the Damned in the Wrath of the Lich King. Thankfully, they all failed.

To this day, Galakrond’s skeletal remains can still be found in WoW, and players can visit them at Galakrond’s Rest in Dragonblight. I know the boneyard isn’t one of the more scenic places to visit, but it’s worth checking out if you want to see just how enormous Galakrond was. His head may also make an appearance in the new megadungeons, which are set to arrive in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.15.

Even though WoW is filled with various villains, Galakrond is one of the more ferocious and destructive bad guys that many wish to revive, purely because he is the mighty forefather of dragonkind.

