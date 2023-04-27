How to get Exalted with the Scale of the Sands reputation in World of Warcraft

The Scale of the Sands is one of the more secluded and niche reputations in World of Warcraft. The only way to gain reputation with the faction is by completing an older raid that’s hidden off in the back corner of Azeroth. Similarly to other factions from The Burning Crusade, reputation with the Scale of the Sands can only be earned inside of a raid, making the reputation grind time-gated due to weekly raid lockouts.

While the Scale of the Sands does not give players any exclusive items, such as a mount, it is an easy-to-complete reputation that WoW completionists and achievement hunters can wrap up in just a few weeks.

Here’s how to get Exalted with the Scale of the Sands in WoW.

How to farm Scale of the Sands reputation in WoW

The raid that’s associated with the Scale of the Sands is the Battle for Mount Hyjal, sometimes also referred to as Hyjal Summit. The raid, despite its name, is not found in the open-world zone Mount Hyjal but is instead located inside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. The Caverns of Time can be accessed via portals in Orgrimmar and Stormwind City.

The Battle for Mount Hyjal can be found in the Northwestern corner of the Caverns of Time. Once inside the instance, you’ll have to defeat eight waves of demons, ghouls, and wyrms at two separate base camps: One for the Horde and another for the Alliance. Every eight waves of enemies are separated by a boss, with each trash mob and boss encounter providing significant reputation with the Scale of the Sands.

After each boss encounter, be sure to speak with Jaina Proudmoore or Thrall to advance the instance to its next phase. You’ll move on from each base camp after defeating 16 waves of enemies and two bosses.

The final boss of the raid is the demon lord Archimonde, who can be engaged after speaking with Tyrande Whisperwind on the road leading down to his boss pit. Archimonde yields a hefty 1,500 reputation with the Scale of the Sands, meaning it’s beneficial to clear the entire raid each week if you’re grinding for reputation with the faction.

In total, it should take you anywhere between five and seven clears of the raid to earn Exalted with the Scale of the Sands, depending on certain factors including your character’s race, buffs, and ongoing in-game events, such as The Burning Crusade Timewalking week.

We gathered the information for this guide by playing WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7.