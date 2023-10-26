WoW players think they’ve found the most convincing leak for next expansion

This seems like the most convincing leak so far.

It’s that time of the year again. BlizzCon is knocking on our doors and World of Warcraft players can’t wait for the reveal of the new expansion. Because of this, Reddit is swarming with 11.0 leaks, but there’s one leak that seems the most convincing so far.

On Oct. 25, Upset-Setting-501 shared what looks like a genuine leak of a new continent called Avaloren. This leak features four screenshots, indicating Blizzard could once again be following the same old formula for the next expansion—one continent, four new zones, eight new dungeons, and a new raid.

“That certainly looks pretty realistic as a leak. One thing of note that I can see is the dinosaur in the bottom picture. We got a miniature model of that as a battle pet doing time rifts. This actually may be real,” one player said.

Avaloren is supposed to be a continent on the other side of Azeroth that finally tells us the full story of Titans and their origins.

This continent will supposedly come with four zones that are quite reminiscent of past zones—Grizzly Hills, Bastion, Durotar, and Val’sharah.

While there’s a portion of fans who are convinced this leak is legit, others believe it could entirely be the work of AI, and it’s completely fake. Many are also refusing to believe these images because they are still hoping the 20th anniversary of WoW will introduce the world revamp, and I’m one of them.

There haven’t been many leaks about the upcoming expansion so far, but you can surely expect Blizzard to reveal it at BlizzCon 2023, which takes place on Nov. 3 and 4.

