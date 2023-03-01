What is Avaloren in World of Warcraft? Potential new WoW continent, explained

A new continent might be coming to World of Warcraft and it could have major implications for the lore of the game.

The continent, called Avaloren, was referenced in a lost document in the early stages of Dragonflight. But as the expansion’s first major content update looms on the horizon, it’s possible that Avaloren could be a candidate to be the first new zone added to the world of Dragonflight.

A letter found in the new Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon details an expedition to Avaloren that failed. In the letter, a character named “Watcher Peretheles” writes to the “Prime Designate,” saying that chasing after “Heretics” on the continent would be a fool’s errand.

It’s not set in stone what kind of heretics we’d find over in Avaloren, or if we’re even going there at all. But it’s possible that the continent is coming to WoW sometime soon, and it could give us a look at the game’s extensive lore.

Here’s everything we know about Avaloren in World of Warcraft, its relation to the game’s story, and when we could potentially see the continent make its debut on Azeroth.

What connection does Avaloren have to WoW’s lore?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Avaloren is a continent on the far side of Azeroth that predates the Sundering, an event that broke the original singular continent of Kalimdor into the multiple continents of Azeroth players have come to know in the present day. It is said that Avaloren is the home of heretics who defied the rule of the titans.

In Watcher Perethales’ letter to the Prime Designate—a title held by Odyn—it’s claimed that chasing after heretics on Avaloren would be “folly,” as the defenses of the heretics are too strong to penetrate, and another expedition to the continent would be a waste of time.

Related: 4 changes we want to see in WoW: Dragonflight season 2

“Surely you can see that further pursuit of the heretics is folly,” Watcher Perethales says in his letter. “Yes, they must be made to answer for their crimes against Innaria and the other keepers, but their defenses are not to be underestimated.”

This letter, called the “Wreckage Analysis Report,” can be found in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, just beyond the fourth boss of the dungeon, Emberon.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Another document in Uldaman called “The Edicts of the Prime Designate, Volume 742,” paints a picture of revisionist history. In this document—which can also be found in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr—Odyn tells all of the titan keepers to discredit any achievements made by the Black Empire, and that all “works of wonder” were brought about by the titans. It’s possible that Odyn’s strict efforts to paint history with broad, titan-favored strokes were opposed by a certain group of people, and they were labeled “heretics” by the Prime Designate. Furthermore, it’s also possible that those heretics ended up on Avaloren to escape Odyn and the titans.

Why it would make sense for Avaloren to be in Dragonflight

The main storyline of the Dragonflight expansion has had plenty to do with the titans. From exploring Tyrhold to delving into titan ruins, Dragonflight’s max-level campaign has explored the stories of Azeroth’s first watchers. Additionally, with Tyr, a titan keeper, being so prevalent in the story of Dragonflight thus far, it would be reasonable for the campaign to continue in a future patch with even more titan-focused content.

The story of the titans and their original impact on Azeroth has been something that players have wanted to see fully fleshed out in WoW for years. And now that we’re finally starting to get into some of the story’s juiciest details, it would make sense for Blizzard to continue it through the end of the current expansion.

Blizzard has been leaving titan-related breadcrumbs for players in Dragonflight thus far, particularly through campaign quests and in-game documents, but a massive reveal could be on the horizon—and it would make sense for an already-mentioned place like Avaloren to serve as the site for that reveal.