WoW players think they’ve cracked the code for why the game is so addictive

Ever since World of Warcraft first launched way back in 2004 players have come and gone, but they all agree the game is so addictive because of its community aspects, daily quests, farming, and raids.

MMOs like WoW provide almost limitless opportunities for players to explore vast lands, daring campaigns, and dozens of quests—and that’s just in the base game. Throw in several expansions, guilds, rare loot, and new bosses in raids, and WoW becomes a monstrous title with hours of content that can even be daunting for veterans.

But if you’re new or considering starting WoW, you may wonder if it’s really that good or as addictive as players say, which is what a curious fan wanted to know this week, posing the question to Reddit.

Most players agree that WoW has several incredible features, such as character creation and progression where you can build any character to suit your playstyle and design them to suit your aesthetic.

Then there are the fun aspects of WoW, like joining a guild, making friends, and completing dungeons, raids, and events together. And regardless of your time, there’s always something you can do even if you only have 15 minutes to spare.

But, like all good things, there’s a downside to WoW as well. Many former players spent so much of their lives playing WoW, with several even leaving their jobs to play it because it was so addictive they realized they didn’t have anything as soon as they logged off. “Which life would you pick?” one player said. “I picked the one that didn’t depress me…..until I logged off for the day and realized it meant nothing.”

And in some cases, because it was so addicting, players found they’d changed. They’d gone from social butterflies to people who never left their homes, and being addicted to WoW ruined their lives. Even though WoW can be enjoyable and a great way to unwind after a long day, it can be too addictive for some people, and as such, players must find the balance between WoW and life.

