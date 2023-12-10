WoW players debate which zone has the most historical significance

So many zones in WoW have played a role in the game's lore and story, but one definitely stands out.

There are plenty of zones on Azeroth that have immense significance in the lore and story of World of Warcraft, but fans of the franchise on the game’s official subreddit believe they’ve come to a consensus on the one zone that holds the top spot.

In a post to Reddit earlier today, WoW players largely agreed that Dragonblight is the most historically significant zone in the game. With iconic locales spread throughout the zone, as well as reasons to go back to them each and every expansion, it’s clear that it might just be the most important zone in the game and definitely the one that has the biggest impact on its lore.

The skull of Galakrond, the Father of Dragons, can be found in Dragonblight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A big reason why Dragonblight has so much history attached to it is because of its most significant landmark, Wyrmrest Temple. The massive spire in the center of the zone has served as the “home base” for characters like Alexstraza, Malygos, Nozdormu, and others.

Long before the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken became the major hub of dragons, Wyrmrest Temple was where every major decision and world event regarding the race went down. From lore moments in the Warcraft books to in-game events in expansions like Wrath of the Lich King and Cataclysm, Wyrmrest Temple has been a hotspot for world-altering turning points. Two WoW novels in particular—Dawn of the Aspects and War of the Scaleborn—each have scenes and dealings that take place at Wyrmrest Temple.

Other points of interest in Dragonblight include Galakrond’s Rest, where the monstrous proto-dragon was slain by the Aspects, and Moaki Harbor, which served as the unofficial capital of the Tuskarr race until the introduction of Iskaara in Dragonflight. No location in Dragonblight, though, might have more of a harrowing presence than the floating ziggurat, Naxxramas, which was moved to Dragonblight when it was brought back to be the first raid in Wrath of the Lich King. The home of the lich Kel’thuzad was one of the most important raids in early World of Warcraft and is easily one of the most iconic instances in the game’s history.

As players, we find ourselves going back to Dragonblight almost once per expansion for some reason or another. In Dragonflight, we returned to the frosty zone in the center of Northrend during the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in an effort to stop Chrono-Lord Deios, Iridikron, and the Infinite Dragonflight from permanently altering the timeways and changing history.

Beyond Dragonblight, other zones mentioned in the Reddit thread included Mount Hyjal, the Storm Peaks, and Silithus, which played a big part in the Battle for Azeroth expansion and was already teased to have an impact on the game’s next expansion, The War Within.