WoW players will have to complete more difficult Mythic+ keystones for best Great Vault loot in Dragonflight

Blizzard is trying to make Mythic+ more rewarding for its most dedicated players.

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced its plans to update Mythic+ systems in World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion, Dragonflight.

Major changes will be coming to Mythic+ in the expansion, including the addition of new tiers for the Great Vault, as well as another level of upgrades to spend your Valor Points on, among other changes, Blizzard revealed in a developer update posted to the WoW forums earlier today.

For years, weekly Mythic+ rewards in the Great Vault have always scaled up to a maximum of +15. Players only needed to complete a level 15 keystone to secure the best possible Mythic+ gear from their vault each week. In Dragonflight, though, the top reward tier will be scaled up to +20, requiring players to complete a level 20 keystone to have a chance at the best gear available.

At Dragonflight’s launch, the item level of gear you’ll earn in your vault for completing a level 20 keystone will be 421. For reference, if you complete a level two keystone in Dragonflight, you’ll have a piece of item level 382 gear waiting for you in your Great Vault upon reset.

“To be extremely clear, this does not mean we want to make Mythic+ less rewarding,” Blizzard said. “It’s a major pillar of the endgame for World of Warcraft and players who want to focus on it should have access to competitive rewards.”

Additionally, a new upgrade tier for Valor Points is being added in Dragonflight, allowing players to upgrade their Mythic+ gear to a 13th rank. This extra tier will require a Mythic+ ranking of 2,400 to unlock and will upgrade your gear to item level 415, six levels below the equivalent of the gear you’d get in your Great Vault from completing a level 20 keystone.

Blizzard also touched on its plans to keep the lineup of dungeons in the Mythic+ pool, as well as the affixes they are affected by, on a rotating schedule each season.

“Much of the fun of Mythic+ comes from seeing yourself get better and better at playing a dungeon through experience, but opportunities to learn and improve become more scarce the longer a dungeon stays active in the pool,” Blizzard said.

The developer update also mentioned that enemies in Mythic+ dungeons will have their health and damage numbers scale at a rate of 10 percent instead of eight percent per keystone level in Dragonflight.

These changes will go live when Dragonflight launches on Nov. 28.