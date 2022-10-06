New Mythic+ affix is already stealing thunder in WoW Dragonflight

Mythic+ dungeons were introduced to World of Warcraft back in Legion to offer competitive players a challenge that becomes increasingly difficult as they level their Mythic+ dungeon keys. The most significant trait of Mythic+ dungeons is affixes. Rotating on a weekly basis, affixes spice up Mythic+ dungeon runs with buffs to enemy mobs like Tyrannical that buff bosses’ HP by 30 percent and damage dealt by 15 percent. There are also seasonal affixes that commonly occur only during a specific season without returning in the future. Today, we learned what the first affix featured in Dragonflight will be.

The affix is reportedly called Thundering, and it will essentially work as a combination of the current Quaking iteration and Prideful affix. According to Wowhead, the Thundering tooltip reads: “While in combat, players are periodically caught in Raszageth’s unending storm. As the storm passes, players discharge excess energy that can damage and stun allies.” Other than this tooltip, we still don’t know any further details concerning this upcoming affix, but we’re assuming Blizzard will soon reveal the specifics.

Thundering looks similar to Quaking because Quaking functions as a periodical debuff that explodes after a short period of time, interrupting all teammates that were casting a spell at that time. Prideful, on the other hand, spawns a large mob after your group kills a certain amount of mobs that, once killed, gives everyone a buff. While you’re killing this mob, you occasionally get a debuff that fires four bolts that can, if you don’t position properly, stun nearby allies.