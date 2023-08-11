WoW players come to near-unanimous decision on best dungeon boss from Legion expansion

Legion's dungeons are often cited as some of the game's best, but one boss stands above all.

World of Warcraft: Legion is widely looked back on by WoW players as one of the best expansions the “modern” age of the game has had to offer. Between systems like Artifact Weapons, Class Order Halls, and some of the most engaging open-world quests the game has ever seen, Legion is an expansion for the record books.

Perhaps the most consistently strong of Legion’s systems, though, was the expansion’s dungeons. From its launch in August 2016 through the entirety of its two-year lifespan, Legion’s dungeons were always top-notch. And in a thread posted to the WoW subreddit earlier today, players debated which bosses from the game’s sixth expansion, Legion, were the best—and there was only one clear winner.

Many of the top comments in the thread mentioned Cordana Felsong, the final boss of the Vault of the Wardens, as the overall best dungeon boss from Legion. Cordana received an entire storyline surrounding her during Legion’s leveling experience and had even been a significant name in the WoW lore prior to the events of the expansion.

Some players even argued that Cordana could have been a raid boss and that for how much of the spotlight she received as an open-world antagonist, it was a bit disingenuous to put her at the back end of a dungeon.

Cordana had been a direct rival of Archmage Khadgar, the arguable main protagonist of Legion. And with Khadgar in the players’ corner throughout the entirety of the expansion, Cordana’s status as a dungeon end boss might have lightened just how intense of a character she was.

WoW players in the thread agreed that the fight felt “personal,” and that if she had “only a couple more mechanics,” she could have been slotted into the early portion of boss lineups for some of the expansion’s raids. It would have made sense for Cordana to make an appearance in a raid like the Nighthold considering she was a disciple of that raid’s final boss, Gul’dan.

Legion had some of the best dungeons in WoW history. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Other candidates beyond Cordana Felsong were also mentioned by the player base, including the Wrath of Azshara and God-King Skovald. While technically not an end boss, God-King Skovald was also popular during Legion’s original run. The penultimate boss of the Halls of Valor became a meme-worthy character who captured the hearts of WoW players due to his lengthy monologue filled with dramatic voice acting that players had to sit through during every run of the dungeon before his encounter finally got off the ground. Unfortunately, when the Halls of Valor were re-added to the game’s Mythic+ pool in Dragonflight season one, God-King Skovald’s monologue was taken out of the dungeon due to the constraints it placed on groups’ Mythic+ timers.

Regardless, Blizzard has proved that it’s willing to bring back dungeons from old versions of the game as Mythic+ candidates. And with the Halls of Valor making a comeback earlier in the expansion, it’s possible that the Vault of the Wardens could be next, giving players another crack at Cordana Felsong.

