Image Credit: Bethesda
Night Elf laughing in Valdrakken in WoW War Within prepatch
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW players celebrate Patch 11.0 with hilarious memes

The War Within pre-patch is packed with fun additions.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 04:25 am

The War Within is just around the corner. Patch 11.0 has dropped, and judging by the World of Warcraft community’s reaction, there’s lots to laugh about.

Patch 11.0 makes sweeping Talent changes, adds Skyriding for most flying mounts in WoW, and introduces Warbands so your characters can finally share items, currency, and Renown. Warbands are undoubtedly the standout feature; WoW’s character select screen underwent a substantial makeover in 11.0, so as soon as you log in, you see your top four characters cozily huddled around a campfire.

Warbands are far more than just a pretty face, but it didn’t take long for WoW players on Reddit to realize they can assemble the entire South Park adventuring party from the famous Make Love, Not Warcraft episode. Now, Luvstosplooge can wield the Sword of a Thousand Truths on your very own screen.

Warbands: Make Love Not Warcraft
byu/ZOMBOSA inwow

The fun doesn’t stop at Warbands. Players are having a blast soaring the skies on magic carpets, jellyfish, and flying machines, but one redditor had a hilarious moment when they discovered their Caravan Brutosaur isn’t as aerodynamic as its Skyriding superiors.

don't know if its a bug or something but i cant skyride with my bronto? hopefully the devs can fix this
byu/Knightmare767 inwow

“A longboi, but not a skyboi,” one Redditor replied. “Spin that long neck like a helicopter,” another wrote. That isn’t a bad idea—for a mount that costs five million Gold, flight doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.

But above all, one of the most lauded features is the ability to remove your pants. I’m not joking. Players have been asking for the ability to hide their pants when Transmogging armor, and The War Within pre-patch finally makes those spicy dreams a reality.

The real content update in pre-patch
byu/heidu094 inwow

A WoW redditor called it “the real content update in pre-patch,” and it makes sense—who wouldn’t want to feel a cool breeze between their thighs while gliding through the clouds above Khaz’Algar? It’ll be a nice change of pace from running Mythic+ dungeons with all the new Affixes, so count me in.

Jokes aside, WoW has plenty of aesthetic armor pieces, like boots and robes, that look great on their own, and equipping a pair of pants ruins the look. You could already hide all the other armor pieces, so it didn’t make much sense for trousers to be the only exclusion. So, let’s gear up our Warbands, drop trou, and soar together through the skies of Azeroth.

