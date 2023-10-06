WoW players are convinced they know why Season of Mastery failed

To keep the spirit of World of Warcraft Classic always alive, Blizzard shipped Season of Mastery in November 2021, but these servers quickly became a ghost town. Ever since then, the mystery of why Season of Mastery failed has been haunting players, and some believe they finally cracked the case.

According to Reddit user u/zipzzo on Oct. 5, “Season of Mastery was a victim of timing, it wasn’t because people didn’t want or like (the idea of) it.”

You see, Season of Mastery was released right after Classic WoW, and right when The Burning Crusade Classic expansion began on June 1, 2021. In simple words, Classic enjoyers still weren’t missing the game and didn’t get that itch that made them want to revisit the old Azeroth.

“Weird that I think this needs to be said but Season of Mastery suffered pretty much purely due to poor release timing. We had all just finished Classic Era, and TBCC was incoming. We were all burnt out on Classic content and the idea of doing TBC was just a lot more exciting to most people,” zipzzo explained.

Other players who chimed into this discussion believe Blizzard dropped the ball when tweaking the game, especially by introducing PvP gear from the very beginning.

Seasonal WoW Classic is a great and casual approach to the game, especially if you’re not up for the huge challenge that WoW Classic Hardcore servers offer.

Recently, there’s been some talk Season of Mastery 2 could be rolling out soon, but nothing is confirmed so far. If anything, WoW fans could hear the news about the new season at BlizzCon 2023 in November.

