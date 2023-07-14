WoW players are already dubbing the new Evoker spec as ‘trash’

Think twice before you kick an Augmentation Evoker from your party.

Augmentation Evoker just joined World of Warcraft Dragonflight on July 11 as the first “support” spec in the history of the game, and players are already calling it “trash.”

Since Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 rolled out on live servers after this weekly reset, the dedicated Evoker Discord server has been keeping track of how the community has been treating the new spec. After dozens and dozens of wipes and party kicks, one player put together what the overall reception of the spec looks like in a July 13 post on Reddit.

The general feeling Augmentation Evoker mains got from the community is that the new spec is “trash” and they have been constantly flamed because their overall damage is, as a rule, below 30,000 damage per second. If players weren’t blamed for wipes or their lower DPS, they were abruptly removed from the party.

While the large majority of the community has been hostile toward the new unique spec, players on WoW’s subreddit actually suggest the spec is overpowered in coordinated high-end Mythic+ runs, especially with the right teamcomp.

“One side of the wow spectrum is over here kicking Aug evokers, while the high end of the WoW spectrum is limiting a group spot for them (rightfully so in 28s),” one player explained.

According to these same players, the ideal Mythic+ teamcomp featuring Augmentation Evokers includes Guardian Druid/ Vengeance Demon Hunter, Shadow Priest, Mage, and Holy Paladin.

Essentially, you need to pair Augmentation Evoker with high-damage carry classes like Mages and Shadow Priests. When you pair your big Augmentation Evoker cooldowns with Mage Combustion, the damage output will be off the charts.

So, before you make a harsh decision and kick that 30k DPS Augmentation Evoker from your group, I advise you to think twice if it’s truly their fault or maybe you just didn’t put together a good Mythic+ teamcomp.

