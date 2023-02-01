WoW players agree just one aspect of Shadowlands is better than Dragonflight

It’s no secret that most World of Warcraft players said goodbye to Covenants and Legendaries with a smile on their faces and happily moved on with their lives on the Dragon Isles, but two years after the release of what was possibly the worst expansion in the history of the game, fans agree Dragonflight can’t top one aspect of Shadowlands.

When Shadowlands first broke the clear line between life and death and sent us on a mission to put an end to Sylvanas Windrunner and the Jailer on Nov. 23, 2020, players had high hopes. When players met Sire Denathrius and ventured deep into Castle Nathria, they fell in love. But that love didn’t last long as players languished for content for almost nine months. And from then on, everything else went downhill, especially with the last two patches of the expansion.

Despite the expansion being a complete mess that retconned lore old more than two decades, turned Arthas into 200 Anima, and had us fighting a bland villain, WoW fans from Reddit agree Dragonflight raid, Vault of the Incarnates, and Raszageth can’t even come close to the quality of Castle Nathria and Sire Denathrius.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although Vault of the Incarnates is an interesting raid too, the devs played it safe while Castle Nathria brought uniquely-designed encounters from Sludgefist to Sire Denathrius, a rich and vibrating theme of Venthyr and Anima extraction, and atmospheric raid rooms.