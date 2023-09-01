WoW Patch 10.1.7 is bringing back hundreds of lost and forgotten transmogs

The biggest and most reaching events in the history of World of Warcraft happened during Cataclysm when Blizzard reworked the old world, forever deleting old items. But now, a decade later, the devs are bringing back those items with Patch 10.1.7.

On Aug. 31, Blizzard revealed old and forgotten items are making a return to the game in Patch 10.1.7

“Hundreds of zone drops and rare spawn drops lost to the Cataclysm have been faithfully (or near-faithfully) restored. Good luck on your transmog hunts,” Blizzard said in the patch notes.

Cataclysm changed the old world of Azeroth, including zones, quests, and items. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just to be clear, this means that items from the original version of the game, The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King are making a return with this patch.

Although Blizzard didn’t share the list of all the items that are coming back with this patch, we can only assume that items like Elemental Attuned Blade, Walking Boots, Blackened Defias Boots, and Spider Web Robe are set to return to the game.

Cataclysm removed hundreds of items and, according to player findings, the expansion actually removed roughly 21 percent of all collectible cosmetics.

Blizzard, however, didn’t mention recipes at all, but it’s safe to assume that crafted items before Cataclysm could be returned further down the road. Recently, we got to revisit Zul’Gurub and Scholomance to obtain old crafted items, so we could see more similar projects in the future.

This all sounds amazing, but I would also love to old and iconic quests like the Warlock mount quest back in the game because it explores the class fantasy deeper. Blizzard has just started refreshing old content, and we might be surprised with what’s waiting for us in the future patches.

