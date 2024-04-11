WoW Hunters are finally getting the QoL improvements they’ve been begging for

The World of Warcraft community recently learned about the upcoming additions in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7. Hunter mains are excited about two important changes, as they’re huge quality-of-life improvements they’ve been begging to have for a long time.

According to popular WoW content creator MrGM, Hunters are getting two quality-of-life changes in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7. One change lets you rename your pet at any time, while the other is a much-needed Stables UI update.

Both features were in high demand among Hunter players in WoW, since the Stables UI was very outdated. Changing your Pet’s name at any time doesn’t affect the gameplay itself, but it’s still a nice addition that should’ve been in the game for a long time, and many players agree.

The Hunter Stables UI has had a major update in 10.2.7 pic.twitter.com/0z5Yr6fYNn — MrGM (@MrGMYT) April 10, 2024

When it comes to Stables UI, the current version doesn’t show a lot of information and isn’t as intuitive as players would like. The new one seems way more organized, with Pets grouped by categories on the left and a pretty simple yet useful menu of their active abilities. Each Pet also has their special abilities listed, making the new UI pretty informal and concise.

There is, however, some feedback on the upcoming UI. A few players complained about the scroll list on the side being too big on Blizzard forums. Another nitpick was the lack of an option to categorize your Pets as you’d like since, apparently, you can’t do that anymore, at least according to those who played on PTR servers. Luckily, game designers picked up on the feedback and forwarded it to the development team, so chances are the UI will see some more tweaks before 10.2.7 goes live.

Overall, however, these changes are greatly appreciated by WoW fans, especially Hunter mains. “This makes me want to play a hunter,” one of the players replied on X. “This looks so much better,” another added. As a former Hunter main myself, I couldn’t agree more.

Some players are already scheming and developing a new macro for after the update goes live. Players want to use a macro to automatically change their Pet’s name at regular intervals, perhaps even every couple of seconds, which could introduce a bit of chaos to raids and PvP skirmishes.

At this time, it remains uncertain when Patch 10.2.7 will be available in WoW Dragonflight. We expect it to drop in late Spring, though at this point it’s only speculation. The patch will introduce several other changes as well, including a Spider-Man-inspired mount.

