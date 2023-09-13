WoW Hardcore player learns an important lesson from layer hopping

In World of Warcraft, layer hopping is a common mechanism used by players in order to quickly change their immediate surroundings and get themselves to a different shard of their current server.

WoW splits its servers into different subsections called “layers” to avoid overpopulation. If you’re on layer one, for example, and there are no mobs available for you to complete your quest, someone else on layer two can invite you to a group so you phase into their layer. This strategy is particularly advantageous for powerlevelers who want to farm as much experience as possible by quickly rotating through mob spawns.

A player posted one instance of layer hopping to the WoW Classic subreddit earlier today, and showcased why it’s always important to change layers when you’re in a spot that’s guaranteed to be safe.

In the post, the player showed themselves waiting for an invite to a new layer outside of Nethergarde Keep in the Blasted Lands. This area, on its own, is pretty dangerous, as there are tons of basilisks and boars that roam the area and are stacked pretty heavily on top of each other. In the questing zone outside Nethergarde, it’s not particularly hard to pull more than one enemy at once by accident.

In this clip, though, it wasn’t a boar that the player had to worry about. Once they accepted an invite to a new layer, they turned around and noticed that the rare elite black dragon Teremus the Devourer was active on the new layer.

Thankfully, the player was using Druid’s cat form to stay in stealth and evade the watchful eye of Teremus. Had they not been hidden from view, they surely would’ve had an unfortunate encounter (and perhaps a death) on their hands.

Regardless that they lived after such a close call, the fact that they were able to come face to face with a potential run-ending threat in Teremus should serve as a lesson to layer hop more carefully in the future.

