WoW Dragonflight weekly reset brings much-needed buffs to 5 DPS specs

The first weekly reset of World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two is coming in hot on May 16 and the Blizzard devs are buffing DPS specs that simply couldn’t catch a break since the beginning of the expansion.

Blizzard has prepared quite an extensive list of changes for the first weekly reset, including much-needed buffs to Frost Death Knights, Frost Mages, Elemental Shamans, Havoc Demon Hunters, and Affliction Warlocks.

While Frost Death Knights have received their first buff in weeks and got their damage increased across the board, Frost Mages, Elemental Shamans, and Affliction Warlocks received straight buffs to their damage-dealing abilities by four, two, and three percent, respectively. Besides that, Havoc Demon Hunters weren’t meta for five minutes and Blizzard rushed in with hefty buffs to their Chaos Strike, First Blood, and Inner Demon.

Although there’s no guarantee these specs will rise in priority in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible and Mythic+ dungeons, Frost Death Knight buffs are looking quite exciting and they could propel the spec to the top of the DPS charts. The Affliction Warlock buffs most likely won’t have a huge effect on their performance in PvE since the spec is suffering from talent bloat, lack of agency with DoTs, and poor Soul Shard generation.

Still, we may be wrong and Affliction Warlocks and Frost Mages might come out of this weekly reset blasting and proving all the doubters wrong. Definitely keep your eyes on Frost Death Knights and Havoc Demon Hunters during this weekly reset.

About the author