WoW Dragonflight: Soridormi Time Rift event timer, explained

If you missed out on the reputation grind with Soridormi back in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, you can catch up by completing Time Rifts

Provided you’re doing Time Rifts whenever you can (at least once per week, if not more), you’ll be gaining steady reputation with Soridormi. We recommend running at least one Time Rift a day if you want your Soridormi reputation to be maxed out by the end of Dragonflight. If you want to get the “A World Awoken” meta achievement for the Dragonflight expansion before we move on to The War Within, you need to be making Time Rifts a priority, especially if you’re behind the curve on your reputation with Soridormi.

Thankfully for WoW players, Time Rifts occur quite often and are easily farmable for effective experience.

Time Rift event timer and rotation in WoW Dragonflight

Soridormi reputation farming can be very time-consuming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time Rifts start at the top of the hour, every hour. Whenever a new hour begins, a Time Rift event will start alongside it.

On average, Time Rifts last anywhere between seven and 12 minutes, meaning you’ll need to be prepared and ready to go to the spot where the event begins at the start of the hour. We recommend getting to the Tyrhold Reservoir early for a chance to start the event as soon as possible. You can start Time Rifts by speaking to Soridormi at coordinates [51, 57] in Thaldraszus, so long as the event is active.

The timer for Time Rifts is shown on the Dragon Isles world map. It also tells you which invaders are currently coming through the time portals, allowing you to decide whether or not you need the enemy type that’s currently being battled for achievement-related purposes.

Always check the map before starting a Time Rift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s easy to keep track of the schedule with external clocks, too. As long as you remember to report to Soridormi at the start of each hour, you’ll be eligible to earn rewards from the next Time Rift.

