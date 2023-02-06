WoW Dragonflight Primal Ritual Shell: All trinket buffs and is it good?

The Primal Ritual Shell is a trinket in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that is relatively unique in the sense that, unlike others, it has no cooldown and there’s a lot of flexibility in how players can use it. More specifically, it can turn into one of four versions that, when equipped, increase a different primary stat (agility, intellect, or strength) by +244 and provide one of four buffs.

Here are all the buffs the Primal Ritual Shell provides:

Wind Turtle’s Blessing: Harmful spells and abilities have a chance to grant 1310 mastery for 20 sec.

Harmful spells and abilities have a chance to grant 1310 mastery for 20 sec. Flame Turtle’s Blessing: Harmful spells and abilities have a chance to deal an extra 39438 fire damage.

Harmful spells and abilities have a chance to deal an extra 39438 fire damage. Stone Turtle’s Blessing: Taking damage and dealing harmful or helpful abilities has a chance to shield for 80042 for 30 sec.

Taking damage and dealing harmful or helpful abilities has a chance to shield for 80042 for 30 sec. Sea Turtle’s Blessing: Helpful and harmful abilities have a chance to heal players or an ally near the target for 59198.

At first, it will pick one randomly when equipped, but if you head to a patch of grass in the middle of a pool in The Waking Shores (the coordinates are 43.5/36.8) and use the trinket, it will summon four turtles. If you walk towards or interact with the one that provides the blessing best suited to your class and build, it will make the trinket provide that buff and stat increase every time it’s equipped. You can repeat ritual to change it again.

For that reason, it’s a relatively good item for its item level of 350, especially when upgraded to an epic version with an item level of 372.

It does, however, fall off the mark compared to other items level later on.