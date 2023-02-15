WoW Dragonflight players pinpoint signs of a doomed Mythic+ run

Mistakes happen and no World of Warcraft player is immune to making errors, even in high-end Mythic+ keys. But, some runs are doomed from the very beginning, and here are the red flags that should immediately warn you of a potentially doomed Mythic+ run.

The first warning sign, according to the community from the WoW subreddit, is a lack of awareness from the leader as they spam ready-check, not noticing players already in the dungeon waiting for the run to begin. This, the Reddit community agrees, screams the leader might not be able to dodge overwhelming swirlies and other mechanics since they are unable to perceive basic things like who’s in the instance and who’s not.

When players see a group message when applying along the lines of “big pumpers only,” they immediately assume that the group is struggling with DPS and you have to cross mountains and seas to satisfy the leader’s needs.

Another big nono for WoW players is when the group has been filled and no one moves to the dungeon or summoning stone since it “always ends up being a nightmare that only gets worse,” players say.

The final indicator of a doomed Mythic+ run in players’ opinion is when the group leader repeatedly declines players with more than appropriate IO score only to have meta classes in their run, even though those same players are more than competent and skilled enough to complete the run in time.

Other than this, the community also mentioned a lack of basic knowledge about the game like not knowing how to change dungeon difficulty to Mythic, having no clue how to reach the dungeon, or struggling to put together a group with three DPS; one tank and one healer.