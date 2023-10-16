WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 finally has a release date

The last WoW Dragonflight patch of 2023 is just a few weeks away.

The final World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch of 2023, Patch 10.2, just got its official release date. The patch, called Guardians of the Dream, will be arriving on Dragonflight servers on Nov. 7, Blizzard Entertainment announced today.

Guardians of the Dream arrives November 7.



🌙 New Zone: The Emerald Dream

🌱 New Raid: Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope

⌛ New Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation

⚔️ New PvP Season

🐉 And More! pic.twitter.com/9D5jkk8q3V — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 16, 2023

When the patch goes live on Nov. 7, players will be able to enter the long-awaited zone of the Emerald Dream, which has been a heavily speculated-upon area throughout all of WoW’s history due to its intense tie-ins with the lore of the WoW universe. It’s within the Emerald Dream where we’ll come face-to-face with the Fire Incarnate Fyrakk and thwart his plans to seize the power of the new world tree Amirdrassil.

On Nov. 7, players will have access to all of the open-world content in Patch 10.2, such as the Emerald Dream zone and all of its new quests, factions, and rewards. A week later, instanced content will have its time in the sun, as the opening of the game’s newest raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, will take place. Furthermore, the third season of Dragonflight will begin.

On that day, Mythic+ and PvP enthusiasts will have their ranks reset, and new waves of content will become available. This season in Mythic+, players will be able to go back to a fully revamped dungeon pool, with dungeons such as Waycrest Manor, Atal’Dazar, and Throne of the Tides all joining the lineup. The game’s latest megadungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, will also make its Mythic+ debut.

More open-world additions to WoW in Patch 10.2 include reworked customizations for many Druid forms, as well as racial customizations for Blood Elves. Rogues and Demon Hunters will also be receiving sizable reworks to the way their classes play.

Patch 10.2 will be the last major patch for Dragonflight released in 2023. While it definitely feels natural that the expansion is winding down, it’s unclear at this time exactly how many more patches the WoW devs have in store for Dragonflight in 2024.

The future of WoW’s direction will be delved into extensively when BlizzCon rolls around next month. It’s extremely likely we’ll get some information regarding the wrap-up of Dragonflight, if not a preview of the next WoW expansion at the convention. BlizzCon will take place on Nov. 3 and 4, while WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 will go live just a few days later on Nov. 7.

