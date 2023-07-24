WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 leaks: Class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is, as you might have already guessed it, another minor patch that should keep you busy until season three starts. The patch is already on the PTR ready for testing, but Blizzard Entertainment again has plenty of surprises before the official release.
The biggest features of Patch 10.1.7 are the Dreamsurge events, new Heritage Armors for the Forsaken and Night Elves, and the League of Legends-inspired ping system that will support faster and more efficient communication during intense moments. Naturally, the patch will also come with some balancing changes and I’d say Mistweaver Monks will be the most excited spec about this because they are finally getting mana adjustments.
Here’s every leak we have found so far for Patch 10.1.7, including the new transmogs, mounts, and appearances.
Currently, there’s still no official release date for Patch 10.1.7, but we know it is coming in fall 2023. So far, each Dragonflight “filler” patch lasted roughly two months and because of that, I assume this patch will come mid-September, just to keep us amused a while longer until Dragonflight season three starts (hopefully) in winter 2023.
Headless Horseman encounter could be getting a revamp and Hard Mode
Patch 10.1.7 will refresh two major WoW holidays—Brewfest and Hallow’s End. Although Blizzard didn’t outline what these updates will look like, Wowhead datamining suggests there will be a handful of new achievements to collect and a Hard Mode. The Headless Horseman will have additional spells, but the most important mechanic of the encounter will be Wicker Man’s Shadow, a stacking ability that reduces your health by 10 percent and can be applied by other Headless Horseman’s abilities.
Sylvanas Windrunner might come back from the Maw
Wowhead has also found evidence on the PTR of a potential comeback of Sylvanas Windrunner. At the end of Shadowlands, we left the Dark Lady farming the Maw, like we did the entire expansion. This was her punishment for all the atrocities she committed during the Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands and I honestly believed we wouldn’t see her anytime soon. But, on the PTR, there’s a spell called Sylvanas, suggesting her return. If you ask me, she won’t make a full-blown return, but she will merely be a part of the Forsaken Heritage Armor questline. She founded the Forsaken and led them for years before going rogue and casually committing genocide of Night Elves and joining forces with the Jailer.
Fortnite-inspired encounter might make an appearance in Dragonflight
I never believed WoW and Fortnite have anything in common, but Patch 10.1.7 might actually pay homage to the battle royale in the form of a new boss. The boss is called Renegade Looter, hinting at the Renegade Raider skin from Fortnite, one of the rarest skins to this day and it will use iconic Fortnite items as spells—the Storm, Slurp Drink, and Disco Bomb.
All in all, Patch 10.1.7 isn’t a blast, but it’s a preparation for the next patch, Patch 10.2. Still, you’ll have plenty to do—Dreamsurges, revisiting holidays, collecting transmogs and mounts, and finally unlocking Undead and Night Elf Heritage Armors.