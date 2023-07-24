WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 leaks: Class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

What else does Blizzard have in store for us in 10.1.7?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is, as you might have already guessed it, another minor patch that should keep you busy until season three starts. The patch is already on the PTR ready for testing, but Blizzard Entertainment again has plenty of surprises before the official release.

The biggest features of Patch 10.1.7 are the Dreamsurge events, new Heritage Armors for the Forsaken and Night Elves, and the League of Legends-inspired ping system that will support faster and more efficient communication during intense moments. Naturally, the patch will also come with some balancing changes and I’d say Mistweaver Monks will be the most excited spec about this because they are finally getting mana adjustments.

Here’s every leak we have found so far for Patch 10.1.7, including the new transmogs, mounts, and appearances.

When will Patch 10.1.7 release?

Currently, there’s still no official release date for Patch 10.1.7, but we know it is coming in fall 2023. So far, each Dragonflight “filler” patch lasted roughly two months and because of that, I assume this patch will come mid-September, just to keep us amused a while longer until Dragonflight season three starts (hopefully) in winter 2023.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

Headless Horseman encounter could be getting a revamp and Hard Mode

Patch 10.1.7 will refresh two major WoW holidays—Brewfest and Hallow’s End. Although Blizzard didn’t outline what these updates will look like, Wowhead datamining suggests there will be a handful of new achievements to collect and a Hard Mode. The Headless Horseman will have additional spells, but the most important mechanic of the encounter will be Wicker Man’s Shadow, a stacking ability that reduces your health by 10 percent and can be applied by other Headless Horseman’s abilities.

The Headless Horseman has received a refresh to his fight, and it may come with a new Hard Mode to show off your might!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/sqAteTZdXZ pic.twitter.com/aSLRZ7N4O1 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 20, 2023

Sylvanas Windrunner might come back from the Maw

Sylvanas could return in 10.1.7. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wowhead has also found evidence on the PTR of a potential comeback of Sylvanas Windrunner. At the end of Shadowlands, we left the Dark Lady farming the Maw, like we did the entire expansion. This was her punishment for all the atrocities she committed during the Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands and I honestly believed we wouldn’t see her anytime soon. But, on the PTR, there’s a spell called Sylvanas, suggesting her return. If you ask me, she won’t make a full-blown return, but she will merely be a part of the Forsaken Heritage Armor questline. She founded the Forsaken and led them for years before going rogue and casually committing genocide of Night Elves and joining forces with the Jailer.

Fortnite-inspired encounter might make an appearance in Dragonflight

I never believed WoW and Fortnite have anything in common, but Patch 10.1.7 might actually pay homage to the battle royale in the form of a new boss. The boss is called Renegade Looter, hinting at the Renegade Raider skin from Fortnite, one of the rarest skins to this day and it will use iconic Fortnite items as spells—the Storm, Slurp Drink, and Disco Bomb.

New mounts

ICYMI: In this week's Patch 10.1.7 Fury Incarnate PTR build, a source for the Broom mount has been added!#Dragonflight#Warcrafthttps://t.co/bPAqfD513p pic.twitter.com/VTTw1sGDCo — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 20, 2023

In the first 10.1.7 PTR build, Blizzard has added four new mounts consisting of two new Infernals, a giant Murloc, and the Azure Worldchiller Dragon. #Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/9Wvw2WCfin pic.twitter.com/U08fkjTrjc — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 13, 2023

New transmogs

Recolors of the Recruit A Friend armor set Ensemble: Renowned Explorer's Attire have been datamined on the Patch 10.1.7 PTR.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/gXTjMrR4PA pic.twitter.com/MDAfsU4LrO — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 23, 2023

We've now updated the Night Elf Heritage armor to include shoulder pauldrons for the blue color variation!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/h3ZlGg2zXC pic.twitter.com/Sl4jgfF996 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 22, 2023

Night Elves are confirmed to be getting Heritage Armor in Patch 10.1.7, but a new spell hints that they may be able to unlock a few moonglaive appearances.#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/6frj2yIKlh pic.twitter.com/R1AhJCLxAT — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 19, 2023

Recolors of the Recruit A Friend armor set Ensemble: Renowned Explorer's Attire have been datamined in the first Patch 10.1.7 PTR build.#Dragonflight#Warcrafthttps://t.co/FBFdvwLw2V pic.twitter.com/3j8dHvj0VS — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 19, 2023

In the first 10.1.7 PTR build, we've datamined a unique helmet similar to the one worn by Ysera possibly for Merithra complete with a blue glow reminiscent of Ardenweald.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/Aip5NXzCNf pic.twitter.com/L1ymnKrIpz — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 16, 2023

In the first 10.1.7 PTR build, we've datamined new Druid of the Flame Armor Sets as well as a new Night Elf model with darker red skin emblazoned with fiery runes.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/fwhCloWSug pic.twitter.com/cS3Hb8TrO5 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 14, 2023

There are some new class armor pieces datamined in today's 10.1.7 PTR build!



Here are the Druid pieces, Ashamane's Rebirth✨#Warcraft #Dragonflight https://t.co/Y1acKJZfud pic.twitter.com/jYmbjSdGKX — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 14, 2023

We've datamined several new models on the #Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 PTR, including class armor sets, a Candy Cane sword, and a whole line of archaeology looking tools which are likely related to the upcoming Secrets of Azeroth event on August 30th!https://t.co/sh2JMt3xwW pic.twitter.com/cSsw53iWQ4 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 14, 2023

Miscellaneous

Patch 10.1.7 is adding something achievement hunters have been asking since achievements became account-wide with Mists of Pandaria: Individual achievements for each primary profession.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/APk5mpJxRt pic.twitter.com/qbTHPUR0Yh — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 21, 2023

On the Patch 10.1.7 PTRwe've datamined the Dark Naaru NPC called, the Dimension Breaker. We're speculating how the Dark Naaru might return in Dragonflight.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/V3HJe9ZzuR pic.twitter.com/Xlcuztu6tf — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 19, 2023

The WoW's 19th Anniversary reward has been added to the 10.1.7 PTR! Lil' Frostwing is an adorable chilly battle pet, a frosty version of Lil' Deathwing from the Cataclysm Collector's Edition.#Warcraft #Dragonflighthttps://t.co/DMtLD4s06i pic.twitter.com/oeRToBTLVI — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 14, 2023

With our continued datamining of #Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, it appears that Ebyssian has received an updated and uparmored model befitting his status as the new aspect of the black dragonflight!https://t.co/DfhRRMy4lS pic.twitter.com/GtMG2pMFQz — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) July 14, 2023

All in all, Patch 10.1.7 isn’t a blast, but it’s a preparation for the next patch, Patch 10.2. Still, you’ll have plenty to do—Dreamsurges, revisiting holidays, collecting transmogs and mounts, and finally unlocking Undead and Night Elf Heritage Armors.

