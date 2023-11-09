WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Green Dream Team quest

You'll need to be at a certain level of renown with the game's newest faction before you can begin this quest.

Green Dream Team is another simple quest in WoW Dragonflight’s new Emerald Dream zone, although its instructions aren’t totally laid out like a traditional quest.

Since there’s no map marker attached to this quest, you’ll have to do a bit of extra work by digging through your journal and going through each of its legs one step at a time. Luckily, you won’t have to go very far or do a whole lot to progress or complete Green Dream Team, though, as the quest (following a brief breadcrumb objective) is totally doable inside the Amirdrassil quest hub.

With that in mind, you have to progress through the Patch 10.2 campaign to a point where the Amirdrassil base camp is unlocked, and you must also be renown level five with the Dream Wardens to unlock the quest.

How to complete Elianna’s quests in WoW Dragonflight

Elianna will give you a pair of quests after earning renown level five with the Dream Wardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Dream Team can be started with Elianna, a quest giver known as the “Dream Infuser.” She is a dryad who will only interact with you once you reach renown level five with the Dream Wardens. Once you’re at that threshold, you’ll have access to the first two quests she hands out: Mean Green Infusion Machine and Green Dream Team.

Before you can progress through Green Dream Team, you must complete Mean Green Infusion Machine first, which requires you to extract Dream Infusion by killing podlings and lashers near coordinates [59, 72] in the southeastern section of the Emerald Dream. After completing this reasonably easy objective, return to Elianna at the Amirdrassil base camp to receive your reward: a companion pet named Rithro.

After turning in Mean Green Infusion Machine, you’ll get access to Green Dream Team, which is the next quest in Elianna’s chain. Green Dream Team asks you to complete a Lesser Dream Infusion, which can be started simply by summoning the pet you earned from the previous quest, Rithro.

Green Dream Team step-by-step walkthrough

Go into your pet journal and right-click on the “Summon” option next to Rithro.

Right-click on Elianna and purchase Snorr from her inventory.

After performing those two steps, you’ll be able to turn in the quest to Elianna and you’ll have two new companion pets in your journal.

WoW players on the game’s official forums had previously reported that Green Dream Team was bugged, although it seems like Blizzard has resolved any issues surrounding the quest.