WoW Dragonflight: How to open the Statue of the Bear Lord treasure

For those who are mighty in nature.

In World of Warcraft’s newest zone, Emerald Dream, there are multiple treasures with sweet loot hidden and waiting to be discovered. The chests are fairly easy to find and unlock but contain cool new cosmetics for you to add to your collection.

Here’s how to find and open the Statue of the Bear Lord treasure to obtain Visage of Ursol transmog. The whole process takes around two minutes to do and is similar to the Statue of the Ashen Panther treasure.

How to find and open the Statue of the Bear Lord treasure in WoW Dragonflight

The Statue of the Bear Lord treasure is located in the Viridescent Thicket at 47.13, 52.96 coordinates. It will be a tall wooden statue of a bear on a hill that you can’t miss.

Remember its location and now head down the hill until you find a Mark of Ursol at 48.11, 50.35. It looks like a glittering rock with a green bear paw symbol on it. Interact with the Mark and you will get the Bear Spirit Guardian effect.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The effect will last 60 seconds and you must go back to the statue and interact with it. It’s better to use a flying mount but walking will be just fine to make it before the effect expires. Select “I’ve been honored by a mighty bear spirit!” and the chest will spawn in front of the statue.

Loot from Statue of the Bear Lord

From this chest, you are guaranteed to get a Visage of Ursol cosmetic head. It is a dark grey head of the bear with claws sticking out and a small piece of armor at the top. Keep in mind that this is a one-time reward that binds to your account.

Achievement for looting treasures in the Emerald Dream

There’s also an achievement called Treasures of Emerald Dream that requires you to collect 10 hidden treasures across the Emerald Dream zone. Completing it will award you with Forest Lord’s Antlers head transmog.