WoW Dragonflight: How to open the Statue of the Ashen Panther treasure

With Patch 10.2, World of Warcraft introduced a new zone to the game, the Emerald Dream. It’s filled with places to explore, quests to complete, and hidden treasures to find.

The treasures have some new cosmetics for players to find and this guide will go over how to open the Statue of Ashen Panther and get your hands on the Branch of Ashamane.

How to find and open the Statue of the Ashen Panther treasure

The Statue of the Ashen Panther and its chest is located in the Barrows of Reverie with the entrance at 63.39 71.45. At the coordinates, you will find a big stone entrance to the caves, head down there, and move forward.

Keep going forward through the first room with path crossings, through the room with water and purple plants, until you reach the corridor with multiple small rooms (four on the left and two on the right). By the farthest left room at 62.11 74.66, you will find the Mark of Ashamane (it looks like a green glittering rock.

Shiny rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the Mark to receive a Panther Spirit Guardian effect that lasts for 60 seconds. An Honored Panther Spirit will also spawn by your side and will accompany you around. With the buff active, you need to interact with the Statue of Ashen Panther located at 63.38 72.97.

The statue should be marked on your map with a chest icon, but just keep going forward until you reach the next big room with water. At the end of the end of the room, there are three passages. The statue is in the middle.

Straight in the middle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Come up to the statue, interact with it, and select “I have been honored by a cunning panther spirit.” The Panther Spirit will come forward and spawn the chest by the statue.

Loot from the Statue of Ashen Panther

From this chest, you will get a Branch of Ashamane staff to add to your collection. This is a wooden staff that has a panther head with glowing red eyes at the top and it looks pretty good. Keep in mind this is a one-time reward that binds to your account.

Phasing issues with the Statue of Ashen Panther

According to Wowhead, the quest has phasing issues if you have the World Quest “Dryad Fire Drill” active. You need to complete the quest first to be able to loot the chest from the panther statue.