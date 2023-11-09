WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Snowy Umbraclaw

The Snowy Umbraclaw is just one of multiple new Druid forms releasing alongside World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2. Getting this unique form is a two-step process, but it’s still a relatively easy way to unlock a new Druid appearance.

The Snow Umbraclaw is a new Druid appearance for your Bear form, available both as a regular Owlbear-like Umbraclaw and a Snowy white variant. Patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream, has finally taken players to the long awaited Emerald Dream region. Given the importance of the Emerald Dream to Druid characters, Druid players have plenty to look forward to in this patch.

How to unlock the Umbraclaw Druid Form in WoW Dragonflight

The NPC selling all Silent Marks can be found near the Eye of Ysera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step in unlocking the Snowy Umbraclaw in WoW Dragonflight is to unlock the base version of the Druid form. You can do this by purchasing the Silent Mark of the Umbraclaw from Thaelishar Groveheart. Groveheart can be found in the northern stretch of the Eye of Ysera in the Emerald Dream. Use the map above for reference.

For only 500 gold, you can use this item to attune to Umbraclaws around the Emerald Dream. Umbraclaws, along with the various other Druid forms which require attunement, are found abundantly in the Dream. I had particular luck finding this creature around Amirdrassil, located south of the Eye of Ysera.

After you attune with enough Umbraclaws, you will unlock the base Umbraclaw appearance. If you want to get the Snowy variant of the form, there’s one more short step that you need to complete.

How to unlock the Snowy Umbraclaw Druid Form in WoW Dragonflgiht

You can acquire the Snowy Umbraclaw Mark either from Talisa Whisperbloom or from Dreamseeds | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have completed the steps above, you then need to obtain the Mark of the Snowy Umbraclaw. There are two possible ways you can acquire this item.

First, you can purchase it from Talisa Whisperbloom in the central encampment in Amirdrassil. I found this to be the easiest way to acquire the Mark, as it only costs you one Seedbloom. You can acquire Seedblooms by completing weekly quests or from Caches around the Dragon Isles.

Alternatively, you can try to save your Seedblooms by planting a Dreamseed. You can get Dreamseeds by completing weekly quests. You can plant Dreamseeds at any highlighted patches of dirt found across the Emerald Dream. After you plant your Dreamseed, you only need to wait a second to get an Emerald Bounty which contains a random item.

Once you acquire the Mark of the Snowy Umbraclaw, this alternate appearance will be accessible to you.