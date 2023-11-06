WoW Dragonflight: All very rare items in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid

These items are among the strongest you can acquire in Dragonflight season three.

A certain subset of items in WoW Dragonflight’s raids have been classified as “very rare,” meaning their drop rate is lower than normal items.

These items have been long sought after by players as they are often stronger than other pieces of loot and can serve as the cornerstone of some classes’ builds.

In WoW’s next raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, five very rare items will be coming to the game, and players will once again be tracking them down in hopes of giving their characters strong throughput boosts. In the new raid, three of the very rare items will come from the final boss, Fyrakk, while two others will drop off bosses earlier in the instance.

Here are all five of the very rare items you’ll be able to acquire in WoW Dragonflight’s next raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope.

All items classified as “very rare” in WoW’s next raid, Amirdrassil

Nymue is one of the bosses in Amirdrassil, and will yield a very rare staff. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ouroboreal Necklet (Neck)

This necklace drops off Volocross, the third boss of Amirdrassil. While it doesn’t have as much of a DPS increase attached to it as other pieces of valuable loot, the necklace is valuable for the shield that it gives you.

The passive effects of the Ouroboreal Necklet provide a shield that absorbs Nature damage whenever you deal Fire damage and a shield that absorbs Fire damage whenever you deal Nature damage. Despite this item having a very niche effect, it could still be valuable for certain classes who have both Fire and Nature damage spells in their kits, such as Druids and Shamans.

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Circle (Two-handed Intellect staff)

The Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Circle is a two-handed staff that allows you to actively create a “web of dreams” underneath your target, dealing damage split between not only your target but five others in a nearby radius of them. The active effect immobilizes your target and nearby targets are slowed by it. This staff drops off Nymue, a mid-tier boss in Amirdrassil.

Augury of the Primal Flame (Critical Strike Trinket)

The Augury of the Primal Flame trinket causes your spells to trigger a passive effect called “Annihilating Flame,” which will make your critical strikes deal extra damage—an effect that’s further increased by your other stats. It drops off the final boss, Fyrakk.

Blossom of Amirdrassil (Haste healing Trinket)

The Blossom of Amirdrassil is an incredibly strong healing trinket that also drops off Fyrakk. It applies a “blossom” to your target for six seconds whenever you heal them, provided they’re below 80 percent health. If they get healed to above 95 percent HP after the expiration of those six seconds, a healing effect will spread to three nearby allies. If they’re not above 95 percent at the end of the effect, they’ll receive an absorb shield to ensure they stay in the fight longer.

Fyrakk’s Tainted Rageheart (Versatility Trinket)

This trinket passively deals Shadowflame damage to enemies around you every few seconds, and when activated, it causes you to deal extra damage to enemies, while sacrificing some of your own health. It’s possible that Fyrakk’s Tainted Rageheart could be the strongest pure DPS booster in the raid tier, especially when it’s brought into high-density Mythic+ dungeons where you’re going to be dealing consistent, pulsing damage to large groups of enemies.

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope will open its doors on Nov. 14, and players will have access to all of its difficulties once Dragonflight season three kicks off.