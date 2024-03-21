Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight: All reputations required for Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates achievement

Go back and max out all your Dragonflight reps before the expansion ends.

Michael Kelly

Published: Mar 21, 2024
Loamm Niffen's home base in the Zaralek Cavern zone in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion


One of the most surefire ways to prove that you have done everything in a given WoW expansion is to max out all of your reputations with the expansion’s factions. 

A new achievement called “Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates” was added to WoW Dragonflight in Patch 10.2.6, and it’s a requirement for the now-traditional meta achievement that gets added to WoW at the end of each expansion. With Dragonflight wrapping up, there’s a laundry list of achievements you’ll need to acquire if you want this expansion’s meta achievement, and maxing out your rep with every faction from the expansion is one of those requirements. 

Here are all of the required reputations and their associated achievements you’ll need to farm to earn the Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates achievement before WoW Dragonflight ends. 

Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates WoW Dragonflight achievement guide

FactionReputation level neededAssociated achievement
Iskaara TuskarrRenown 25Joining the Community
Dragonscale ExpeditionRenown 25A True Explorer
Maruuk CentaurRenown 25Joining the Khansguard
Valdrakken AccordRenown 30Ally of the Flights
WrathionTrue Friend (6/6)Loyalty to the Prince
SabellionTrue Friend (6/6)The Obsidian Bloodline
Artisan’s ConsortiumEsteemed (5/5)In High Esteem
Cobalt AssemblyMaximum (5/5)Maximum Power!
Loamm NiffenRenown 20There’s No Place Like Loamm
SoridormiLegend (5/5)Legend of the Multiverse
Winterpelt FurbolgExaltedWinterpelt Conversationalist
Dream WardensRenown 20Warden of the Dream

The fastest and most effective way to get reputation with Dragonflight’s factions is to complete open-world activities. As long as you’re running through every campaign chapter and completing world quests on a near-daily basis in each of the factions’ associated zones, you’ll eventually reach maximum renown. You will need to go out of your way to farm reputation with characters like Soridormi, groups like the Cobalt Assembly, and other non-main-story-related factions, though, and those grinds could take weeks to complete, so you better start soon.

Night Elf in the Tyrhold Reservoir heading to a time portal
You’re going to have to go back and grind content from past Dragonflight patches for this achievement. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Only one faction introduced during Dragonflight is not necessary to grind reputation with to get this achievement. The Glimmerogg Racer faction, which was introduced in Patch 10.1, is not needed for Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates. You can still earn reputation with the faction if you so choose (and if you want that coveted snail mount), but you’re better off putting time into other factions if you’re going for the Dragonflight expansion meta achievement. 

related content
Read Article Blizzard to host $50K WoW Plunderstorm tournament featuring 30 creator duos
Plunderstorm Creator Royale promo art.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard to host $50K WoW Plunderstorm tournament featuring 30 creator duos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Irontide Stash on the Forbidden Reach
Forbidden Reach screenshot of a dragon statue in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Irontide Stash on the Forbidden Reach
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to turn in A Tower Yonder in WoW Dragonflight
Zaralek Cavern butterfly floating the lava in the zone
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to turn in A Tower Yonder in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 21, 2024
