WoW Dragonflight: All reputations required for Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates achievement

One of the most surefire ways to prove that you have done everything in a given WoW expansion is to max out all of your reputations with the expansion’s factions.

Recommended Videos

A new achievement called “Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates” was added to WoW Dragonflight in Patch 10.2.6, and it’s a requirement for the now-traditional meta achievement that gets added to WoW at the end of each expansion. With Dragonflight wrapping up, there’s a laundry list of achievements you’ll need to acquire if you want this expansion’s meta achievement, and maxing out your rep with every faction from the expansion is one of those requirements.

Here are all of the required reputations and their associated achievements you’ll need to farm to earn the Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates achievement before WoW Dragonflight ends.

Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates WoW Dragonflight achievement guide

Faction Reputation level needed Associated achievement Iskaara Tuskarr Renown 25 Joining the Community Dragonscale Expedition Renown 25 A True Explorer Maruuk Centaur Renown 25 Joining the Khansguard Valdrakken Accord Renown 30 Ally of the Flights Wrathion True Friend (6/6) Loyalty to the Prince Sabellion True Friend (6/6) The Obsidian Bloodline Artisan’s Consortium Esteemed (5/5) In High Esteem Cobalt Assembly Maximum (5/5) Maximum Power! Loamm Niffen Renown 20 There’s No Place Like Loamm Soridormi Legend (5/5) Legend of the Multiverse Winterpelt Furbolg Exalted Winterpelt Conversationalist Dream Wardens Renown 20 Warden of the Dream

The fastest and most effective way to get reputation with Dragonflight’s factions is to complete open-world activities. As long as you’re running through every campaign chapter and completing world quests on a near-daily basis in each of the factions’ associated zones, you’ll eventually reach maximum renown. You will need to go out of your way to farm reputation with characters like Soridormi, groups like the Cobalt Assembly, and other non-main-story-related factions, though, and those grinds could take weeks to complete, so you better start soon.

You’re going to have to go back and grind content from past Dragonflight patches for this achievement. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Only one faction introduced during Dragonflight is not necessary to grind reputation with to get this achievement. The Glimmerogg Racer faction, which was introduced in Patch 10.1, is not needed for Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates. You can still earn reputation with the faction if you so choose (and if you want that coveted snail mount), but you’re better off putting time into other factions if you’re going for the Dragonflight expansion meta achievement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more