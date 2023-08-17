WoW Dragonflight: All Kalimdor Cup achievements and rewards

Not only does the Kalimdor Cup allow you to take your favorite Dragonriding drake across the seas and mountains and into the land of Kalimdor, but it will also give you various rewards and achievements.

The Kalimdor Cup rewards, naturally, are Dragonriding racer rewards and fit the theme of the event. The event will run for just two weeks from Aug. 15 to 28 and because it’s such a short event, there are only a couple of achievements and rewards up for grabs.

Remember, completing all the races and quests on a single character can reward you with up to 154 Riders of Azeroth Badges and if you want more, you have to complete the entire event on your alts.

Here are the rewards and achievements you can reap from the Kalimdor Cup event.

All Kalimdor races achievements in Dragonflight

Normal

Kalimdor: Bronze

Kalimdor: Silver

Kalimdor: Gold

Advanced

Kalimdor Advanced: Bronze

Kalimdor Advanced: Silver

Kalimdor Advanced: Gold

Reverse

Kalimdor Reverse: Bronze

Kalimdor Reverse: Silver

Kalimdor Reverse: Gold

Completionist

Kalimdor Racing Completionist (Bronze)

Kalimdor Racing Completionist: Silver

Kalimdor Racing Completionist: Gold

All Kalimdor races rewards in Dragonflight

The introductory quest and the races will award you Riders of Azeroth Badges, a currency you can then use to purchase different goodies from the Kalimdor Cup vendor in Valdrakken. You can choose from different Dragonriding customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Draker Racer’s transmog pieces. On top of this, if you get the Kalimdor Racing Completionist: Gold achievement, you will get the title Kalimdor Racer.

Windborne Velocidrake: Teal Scales – 30 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Nose Horn – 30 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Winding Slitherdrake: Blonde Hair – 30 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Shoulderpads cost 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Helmet – 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Jersey – 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Belt – 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Leggings cost 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Drake Racer’s Boots cost 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

Valdrakken Accord Insignia – 15 Riders of Azeroth Badges

