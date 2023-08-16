WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Kalimdor Cup vendor

I’ve never taken my Dragonriding drake beyond the Dragon Isles, but with the Kalimdor Cup event taking place from Aug. 15 to 28, I can finally do that. On top of this, the event rewards special currency Riders of Azeroth Badges that we can use to purchase goodies from the Kalimdor Cup vendor.

Kalimdor Cup vendor will offer you Dragonriding customizations, one transmog set for the bravest Dragonriders, and Valdrakken Accord Insignia to help you catch up with Renown. In total, you can earn only 154 Riders of Azeroth Badges on a single character, but you can’t rerun races to earn more. Instead, you’ll have to complete the introductory questline and races and get more badges that way.

If you’ve already completed all races and you’re just looking for the Kalimdor Cup vendor, here’s where you can find her.

How to find Kalimdor Cup vendor Maztha in Dragonflight

Lord Andestrasz and Maztha are near Rostrum of Transformation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s only one Kalimdor Cup vendor and she’s called Maztha. Maztha is located in Valdrakken at the 26.99, 47.35 coordinates in Valdrakken. The vendor is right next to Lord Andestrasz, an NPC you need to talk with to start The Kalimdor Cup’s Introduction quest which will reward you 10 Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Since this is a limited-time event, there aren’t many rewards you can grab from this vendor. You can choose between Dragonriding customizations, Drake Racer’s transmog set, and insignia that rewards reputation with Valdrakken Accord.

I advise you approach this carefully because you won’t get enough badges on one character to purchase all goodies Maztha is offering. You can, of course, use your alts to get everything from this vendor, but you have to complete the quest and do the races again.

It’s also important to note that this vendor is leaving the Dragon Isles on Aug. 28 and all wares she’s currently offering will become unobtainable. The rewards might return later, but there’s no guarantee.

