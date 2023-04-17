WoW DPS chart shows 5 classes desperately need buffs

So far, Dragonflight has proven to be one of the most balanced expansions as World of Warcraft devs regularly ships hotfixes and updates every weekly reset. But, after almost five months of roaming the Dragon Isles, it turns out that five classes are in desperate need of buffs.

Thanks to a post on WoW’s subreddit on April 17 featuring a chart depicting spec popularity and average overall DPS, we know that Survival Hunters, Arcane Mages, Assassination Rogues, Frost Death Knights, and Feral Druids are barely making ends meet to stay competitive in a raid environment.

Survival Hunters haven’t been in the best state since the beginning of Dragonflight on November 28, as they don’t have strong AoE damage output and are generally disliked for being a melee spec with low survivability in a mechanics-intensive season. Survival Hunters have, on top of that, received heavy nerfs to their favorite ability—Mongoose Bite. So, it feels like they are more than overdue for some love.

At the beginning of Dragonflight Arcane Mages shone like pristine diamonds—just like Retribution Paladins are shining now. Over time, the spec fell into oblivion as Blizzard Entertainment simply buffed other specs and forgot to give any compensation buffs to all tryhard Mages.

Image via Warcraft Logs

Having been lucky at the beginning of the expansion, Assassination Rogues are not too shabby or great, but when compared to specs like Outlaw and especially Sublety in Patch 10.1, they simply fall behind as they don’t have the greatest builds and you need to sacrifice some talents for more damage.

Everybody thought that Patch 10.0.7 will be the Patch of Frost Death Knights after the spec spent the beginning of the expansion crying in the corner. This, however, turned out to be false as Blizzard nerfed their abilities across the board soon after the patch dropped. Now, they are back to square one and need more love.

And finally, Feral Druids aren’t in a horrible spot, but they do need to be looked at as the class is not at all noob-friendly and most players struggle to juggle all resources. In addition to that, the rotation is demanding and has a steep learning curve, making most players give up before they even give a proper chance to the spec.

On the other hand, Retribution Paladins are having the times of their lives after their rework in Patch 10.0.7. Unfortunately, Blizzard doesn’t have anything major planned for these classes in Patch 10.1 so we can all just sit in the corner and hope for buffs coming in Patch 10.1.2.