WoW devs tease major plot developments after Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is only a couple of days from its official release on May 2. Since the new patch and new season are upon us, World of Warcraft devs have been especially chatty and have been revealing future features left and right. Thanks to this, we know what we can expect after Patch 10.1.

In the first episode of WoWCast, a new show that stars WoW’s greatest developers and discusses the upcoming events in the game, lead game designer Maria Hamilton revealed that after Embers of Neltharion, we should expect to learn more about Murozond and Nozdormu, Chromie and Evil Chromie (Morchie), Galakrond, and Iridikron’s master plan.

“We continued some of the storylines for the Green Dragonflight, and there’s encrypted stuff that’s gonna talk about another Dragonflight, and then we got the ‘timey-wimey’ stuff. Lots of stuff to be excited about,” Hamilton added.

While learning more about the Infinite Dragonflight, Morchie, Murozond, and Iridikron is far from surprising and seems like a natural development of the story, it will be interesting to see how Blizzard’s narrative team fits Galakrond into all this.

Galakrond is the “progenitor of dragonkind” who eventually started chasing and devouring his own kind. But, Alexstrasza, Ysera, Nozdormu, Neltharion, and Malygos put an end to Galakrond. After Galakrond’s fall, these five Proto-dragons became Dragon Aspects.

So, while the events with the Infinite Dragonflight haven’t fully developed and Galakrond’s storyline lies in the past, it will be extremely challenging to bring back this infamous dragon and satisfy player expectations. But, Blizzard might use the “timey-wimey” stuff to their advantage and we might journey back and witness first-hand the time when the Aspects fought Galakrond. But, nothing is set in stone.

Unfortunately, we don’t know any exact details or even if this will come in Patch 10.1.5, Patch 10.1.7, or in Patch 10.2. Still, we have a long way to go before we see the story of Dragonflight further unravel and we have to unpack Patch 10.1 first which comes on May 2.