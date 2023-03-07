WoW devs spice up PvP with nerfs to 2 classes in March 6 hotfix

After diligently balancing Dragonflight for the first couple of weeks of season one, the World of Warcraft devs are, more or less, happy with the state of the game. Still, they have a couple of loose ends they need to deal with. As is tradition, rated PvP games are dominated by Discipline Priests and Rogues, so this weekly reset will tune down their power to leave more room for other classes to find success in Arenas and battlegrounds.

Other than that, Blizzard Entertainment has a couple of bug fixes up its sleeves and nothing else much as we all impatiently wait for the release of Patch 10.0.7.

Achievement changes

Fixed an issue causing Vault of the Incarnates achievement progress to sometimes reset when abandoning an LFR scenario.

Classes

Priest

Discipline

Fixed a bug causing Expiation to no longer trigger Atonement.

PvP changes

Classes

Monk

Brewmaster

Breath of Fire deals 35 percent additional damage in PvP.

Priest

Discipline

Sins of the Many’s effect is now reduced by 50 percent in PvP Combat.

Atonement healing is increased by 40 percent in PvP Combat (was 20 percent).

Rogue

Assassination