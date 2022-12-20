WoW devs nerf final Vault of the Incarnates bosses as Race to World First nears finish line

Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First is nearing the finish line as Liquid and Echo make their first attempts at downing the final boss of the raid, Raszageth the Storm Eater.

Seeing that the Race to World First has been nothing but smooth sailing for these top World of Warcraft guilds, Blizzard Entertainment buffed the last three bosses of the raid on Dec. 16 to make the race more exciting and nail-biting. Now the balancing team have seen the impact on their buffs to Kurog Grimtotem, Broodkeeper Diurna, and Raszageth the Storm Eater, they realized these final bosses are due for a handful of nerfs.

Here’s the full list of nerfs, fixes, and changes coming to the last three bosses of the Vault of the Incarnates.

Vault of the Incarnates balance changes

Kurog Grimtotem

Increased the enrage timer to 10 minutes on Mythic difficulty (was nine minutes).

Decreased the following enemies’ health by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty: Frostwrought Dominator Earthwrough Smasher Flamewrought Eradicator Stormwrought Despoiler Tectonic Crusher Frozen Destroyer Blazing Fiend Thundering Ravager

Fixed an issue where Kurog Grimtotem’s Earth, Flame, Frost, and Storm Dominance were not interacting correctly with Evoker’s ability Rewind (all difficulties).

Broodkeeper Diurna

Fixed an issue that could affect the responsiveness of Primalist Forces when they become active on all difficulties.

Fixed an issue that could cause Empowered Greatstaff’s Wrath to target a tank-specialization player over other valid targets.

Raszageth