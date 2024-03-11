WoW Classic: Where to get Shiny Red Apples in WoW

Shiny Red Apples are a low-level item in World of Warcraft Classic needed for several cooking recipes. While they can be eaten on their own as an early-game health-restorative item, they’re best used as an ingredient.

Shiny Red Apples are needed for two cooking recipes in WoW Classic: Strider Stew and Jungle Stew, which require Cooking skills of 50 and 175 to learn, respectively. Each of those recipes calls for two Shiny Red Apples apiece, so you’ll have to get your hands on a few bushels of apples if you want to make those recipes en masse.

Thankfully for players, Shiny Red Apples are very easy to come by, and each faction has several convenient vendors they can track down to get their hands on the ingredient. Here’s where both Alliance and Horde players can purchase Shiny Red Apples in WoW Classic.

Where to get Shiny Red Apples as Horde in WoW

Horde players have multiple options when it comes to vendors who sell Shiny Red Apples. One of the most readily accessible vendors is Booran Plainswind, the innkeeper at the Crossroads in the Barrens, who is located at coordinates [52, 30] in that zone.

There is a vendor in Orgrimmar who you can track down for any fruit you might need, including Shiny Red Apples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can head to the Horde’s faction capital of Orgrimmar, where the fruit vendor Shan’ti of Stranglethorn Imported Fruits in the Valley of Honor (coordinates [38, 53]) will be ready to sell you Shiny Red Apples. To reach the Orgrimmar fruit vendor, take the elevated road that leads north once leaving the flight’s master tower. The store will be on your left.

Where to get Shiny Red Apples as an Alliance player in WoW Classic

Alliance players can easily purchase Shiny Red Apples from Bimble Longberry, the fruit vendor who roams around the Mystic Ward in Ironforge. Simply head to that section of the city and track down Bimble, a female gnome with pointy red hair.