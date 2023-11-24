WoW Classic players are afraid of change and one Season of Discovery feature proves it

Ever since World of Warcraft Classic servers were announced at BlizzCon 2018, the fanbase has lived in fear Blizzard Entertainment will butcher their favorite game with quality-of-life features and turn it into retail. This wasn’t the case, but this fear persists to this day with Season of Discovery.

Season of Discovery, Blizzard’s new take on WoW Classic, is introducing many new changes to the game like Runes, iconic dungeons that are being turned into raids, Discoveries, and new PvP content. While Blizzard focused on keeping the spirit of Classic, fans are still afraid of changes, namely because of the introduction of dual spec that’s lined up for future updates. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, dual spec is a Wrath of the Lich King feature that allows you to have two specs that you can easily change between without any cost.

Many fear the introduction of dual spec isn’t actually in the spirit of WoW Classic and it will dumb down your gameplay, making it feel like the retail version of the game, Dragonflight. Instead, they want the game to have real consequences, like it did in the past, and that if you make a mistake or you want to change your spec, you need to pay the price. But, in reality, having dual spec available is actually good for the health of the game, namely for tanks and healers that need to head out to the open world and farm. Besides that, dual spec allows PvPers to easily swap between their builds.

On top of all of that, dual spec in Season of Mastery has additional value—it allows and encourages you to try out new specs, like healer Mage and tank Warlock. Essentially, dual spec allows for more dynamic gameplay so that you don’t end up spending hours and hours farming mobs and materials to sell them at the auction house so that you have enough gold to repec. It’s true, respeccing will cost less gold in Season of Discovery, but it’s still expensive if you have to regularly change your spec. It will also encourage testing out new builds that are sure to emerge with the rise of Runes, or new abilities.