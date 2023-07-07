World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is officially coming to the live servers later this year. After originally spawning as a community-made game mode with extra rules and regulations to make the game more challenging and exciting, Blizzard itself is jumping on the train and making an official version of Hardcore WoW.

The official version of the popular game mode is currently in the testing phase and is expected to be launched in full later this year. The update will serve as the biggest change that the Classic community has received since last year’s launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic and will easily be the biggest addition for Vanilla WoW enthusiasts since the Season of Mastery was added to the game in 2021.

As Classic Hardcore remains in the development and testing phase, Blizzard will continue to publish updates and patch notes, and any updates or major changes will be relayed here.

WoW Classic Hardcore rules

WoW Classic is already a hard game, but when the rules and stipulations of Hardcore mode are applied, Classic becomes even more difficult. The most prominent rule associated with WoW Classic Hardcore is permadeath. Explained simply, once your character dies, it dies for good. You cannot respawn and you cannot progress your character once you perish in the wild, regardless of your level.

Additional rules include restrictions on certain class/ability combinations, such as Paladins’ ability to use Divine Shield in combination with their Hearthstone.

All updates and changes coming to WoW Classic Hardcore

Azuregos, one of WoW Classic’s many world bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve played Hardcore Classic in the past and are interested in getting into the official version of the game mode when it releases later this year, you’ll likely have to get accustomed to the fact that some rules are going to be different than the ones currently in place in the community-made version of the game mode. Most of these rules, updates, and changes are strictly for the case of quality of life, but others can have an effect on the way some players play the game.

The biggest change coming to WoW Classic Hardcore is the fact that all PvP activities will be opt-in, meaning you won’t have to worry about being randomly ganked or forced into a PvP battle that could potentially tank your Hardcore run. You’ll need to manually flag yourself for PvP each time you want to engage in it.

Related: Official WoW Classic Hardcore rules explained: Deaths, PvP, dungeons, and more

Additionally, players can participate in a new feature in the game mode called “Duel to the Death,” which allows you to challenge another player, with only one of you keeping your Hardcore character alive. Players are awarded with a stacking buff for each number of lives they’ve taken. In the initial testing phase of Classic Hardcore on the PTR, you could start earning stacks at level 10, although a recent PTR build has increased that requirement to level 19.

Another rule change coming to the official servers revolves around the way dungeon lockouts are handled. Among the Hardcore community, the longstanding rule is that players cannot complete a dungeon more than once per character. On official Hardcore servers, though, you’ll be able to re-enter dungeons once every 24 hours. This lockout prevents you from spamming dungeons but still gives you the option to re-run them each day if you please. It will still be more efficient to grind quests in the open world, though, even with the restrictions on dungeons being softened.

Quality-of-life changes for official WoW Classic Hardcore

The Devilsaurs of Un’goro Crater are a timeless threat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In official Hardcore Classic, you’ll still be able to access your character after it dies, just in case you need to tie up any loose ends such as transferring guild leadership over to another player. Although you won’t be able to resurrect and get back in your body, you’ll be able to have access to your character as a ghost.

You will, however, get the option to transfer your Hardcore character off of its original Hardcore realm and place it onto a standard Classic server to continue your progress.

Related: 5 of the hardest, must-avoid leveling zones for WoW Classic Hardcore players

Limits on the number of buffs and debuffs that can be applied to characters and mobs have been removed as well. Plus, certain mobs and world bosses no longer have infinite leash range, meaning they can’t be pulled into major cities or low-level questing zones by griefers with the intention of ruining another player’s Hardcore run.

When does WoW Classic Hardcore officially release?

WoW Classic Hardcore is currently available for testing on the WoW Classic Public Test Realm (PTR). The PTR supports players up to level 30 at this time, but that level cap will likely be raised in the near future when Blizzard begins to emphasize the later stages of the leveling process in its testing cycle.

Once the game mode has been thoroughly tested and all things Hardcore-related are in order, the game mode will be released. Since Classic is an old game and most of it is already compatible, only the logistics of the Hardcore game mode will need to be perfected before it’s shipped. Blizzard has said that official Hardcore servers will launch later this year, but that time frame is subject to change in either direction based on the results of the PTR’s testing period.

This article will be continuously updated by the Dot Esports WoW team throughout the course of WoW Classic Hardcore’s developmental process.

About the author