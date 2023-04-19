This WoW class is dominating DPS charts after recent Dragonflight buffs

The latest World of Warcraft Dragonflight update brought some buffs to a few classes, and one of them skyrocketed in the DPS charts afterward.

After April 11’s update, the class which sits on top of the DPS scoreboard for the Vault of the Incarnates raid is Death Knight, according to Wowhead. Two DK specs, Unholy and Frost are in first and second places, respectively, so give them a go if you’re looking to dish out more damage.

Other classes in the top five are Demonology and Destruction Warlock, and Arms Warrior, placed third to fifth.

Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Vault of the Incarnates for the first week after the recent Class Balance!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/fGPrKiTc6g pic.twitter.com/g91CdL2ZTw — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) April 18, 2023

The buffs themselves were quite significant and an improvement in Death Knights’ DPS ranking could have been expected. In the April 11 balance overhaul, Unholy Death Knight received direct buffs to seven abilities, including Army of the Dead, Gargoyle Strike, and Clawing Shadows, to name a few. More importantly, each of these abilities’ damage was increased, so the rise of Death Knights makes perfect sense.

Unholy Death Knight was in second to last place before the buffs, according to Wowhead. So this buff has been vital to the specialization.

The class could fall from the top in the next season, however. Wowhead expert Bicepspump claimed that Blizzard Entertainment will inevitably nerf Death Knight’s key trinket, Algeth’ar Puzzle Box, next season. It remains to be seen how exactly the item will be tweaked and what the devs have prepared to compensate for the eventual nerf.