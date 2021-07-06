World of Warcraft villain Sylvanas Windrunner gets Nendoroid figurine

The Banshee Queen has been featured in many forms, whether it be on shirts or as a statue. And now, Good Smile is extending the breadth of Sylvanas Windrunner’s memorabilia with a Nendoroid.

Sylvanas is the final boss in World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ latest raid, which releases today on Normal and Heroic difficulties.

The villainous leader of the Horde can be blamed for the latest expansion after she fought the Lich King and ripped his helmet, causing a hole to open between Azeroth and the Shadowlands.

The garb of her Nendoroid character has all of the icy and deathly aesthetics that you’d expect from the final boss of a raid.

While in Battle for Azeroth, the Horde’s Warchief typically wore purple armor with brown and silver accents. But she’s moved on to more of a greenish, bluish tint while in the Shadowlands.

From the globally popular game "World of Warcraft" comes a Nendoroid of Sylvanas Windrunner, the Banshee Queen! She comes with two face plates and various accessories for creating all kinds of poses!



From the globally popular game "World of Warcraft" comes a Nendoroid of Sylvanas Windrunner, the Banshee Queen! She comes with two face plates and various accessories for creating all kinds of poses!

With an overly serious facial expression and mark across her left eye, it’s impossible to get her confused with any other elves you might see around.

Pre-orders for the Sylvanas Windrunner Nendoroid start today and run through Aug. 19. The piece is set to cost $61.99 and can be purchased in the Blizzard gear store.

The actual release of this piece is set for January 2022, according to Good Smile. Blizzard’s shop promises that anyone pre-ordering the figurine will get it by March 31, 2022.