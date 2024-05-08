How to start and complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, The Harbinger questline introduces Xal’atath, the main antagonist of the next expansion.

Recommended Videos

Since The War Within is all about Alleria Windrunner and your favorite Mage Khadgar, this questline features them both. This is a lengthy chain that takes you across the world, but at least you finally find out who Xal’atath is and get the feel of the next expansion. So, here’s how to start and complete The Harbinger questline in Dragonflight.

How to start The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

As soon as you log into any max-level character in Dragonflight, the first quest of the chain, The Harbinger, pops up. It doesn’t work for lower-level characters. There are no prerequisites for this quest, it should automatically pop up on any max-level character. I didn’t finish the main questline from Patch 10.2, but it still appeared.

Accept the quest and make your way to Dalaran.

How to complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

This questline properly introduces Xal’atath, the main antagonist in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You complete the Harbinger questline once you complete all quests listed below:

The Harbinger

Door to the Ren’dorei

Riftwalker Reports

Cracks in the Void

Galakrond’s Unrest

Walk a Mile in Her Shadows

Dark Descension

Legacy of the Void

The Path Taken

And Be One Traveler, Long I Stood

Defend Telogrus Rift

Null and Void

Radiant Warnings

The Harbinger

This is a longer quest chain, and I recommend you don’t rush through this because it presents an important chunk of lore for The War Within.

Rewards for completing The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike the Draenei Heritage Armor questline, there’s no big quest reward for this one. Along the way you earn:

Flightstones

Bow of the Ranger Captain (Alleria bow transmog)

Winding Slitherdrake: Void Scales

Gold

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more