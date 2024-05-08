Overview of the Azj-Kahet zone in WOW The War Within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard is setting the scene for The War Within with this one.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 8, 2024 09:21 am

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, The Harbinger questline introduces Xal’atath, the main antagonist of the next expansion.

Recommended Videos

Since The War Within is all about Alleria Windrunner and your favorite Mage Khadgar, this questline features them both. This is a lengthy chain that takes you across the world, but at least you finally find out who Xal’atath is and get the feel of the next expansion. So, here’s how to start and complete The Harbinger questline in Dragonflight. 

How to start The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

As soon as you log into any max-level character in Dragonflight, the first quest of the chain, The Harbinger, pops up. It doesn’t work for lower-level characters. There are no prerequisites for this quest, it should automatically pop up on any max-level character. I didn’t finish the main questline from Patch 10.2, but it still appeared. 

Accept the quest and make your way to Dalaran.

How to complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Xal'atath in a humanoid form standing
This questline properly introduces Xal’atath, the main antagonist in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You complete the Harbinger questline once you complete all quests listed below:

  • The Harbinger
  • Door to the Ren’dorei
  • Riftwalker Reports
  • Cracks in the Void
  • Galakrond’s Unrest
  • Walk a Mile in Her Shadows
  • Dark Descension
  • Legacy of the Void
  • The Path Taken
  • And Be One Traveler, Long I Stood
  • Defend Telogrus Rift
  • Null and Void
  • Radiant Warnings
  • The Harbinger

This is a longer quest chain, and I recommend you don’t rush through this because it presents an important chunk of lore for The War Within

Rewards for completing The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike the Draenei Heritage Armor questline, there’s no big quest reward for this one. Along the way you earn:

  • Flightstones
  • Bow of the Ranger Captain (Alleria bow transmog)
  • Winding Slitherdrake: Void Scales
  • Gold
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight
Troll and Draenei standing next to each other in their Heritage Armors
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 8, 2024
Read Article Here are today’s WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 PvE balance updates (May 7)
The giant sword in Silithus sticking out of the ground in World of Warcraft WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are today’s WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 PvE balance updates (May 7)
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 7, 2024
Read Article How to acquire and use Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The internal bridge of Blackrock Depths in World of Warcraft shown as it hovers over the pit of lava in the central chamber of the BRD dungeon.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to acquire and use Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight
Troll and Draenei standing next to each other in their Heritage Armors
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 8, 2024
Read Article Here are today’s WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 PvE balance updates (May 7)
The giant sword in Silithus sticking out of the ground in World of Warcraft WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are today’s WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 PvE balance updates (May 7)
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 7, 2024
Read Article How to acquire and use Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The internal bridge of Blackrock Depths in World of Warcraft shown as it hovers over the pit of lava in the central chamber of the BRD dungeon.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to acquire and use Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 6, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.