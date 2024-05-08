How to start and complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, The Harbinger questline introduces Xal’atath, the main antagonist of the next expansion.
Since The War Within is all about Alleria Windrunner and your favorite Mage Khadgar, this questline features them both. This is a lengthy chain that takes you across the world, but at least you finally find out who Xal’atath is and get the feel of the next expansion. So, here’s how to start and complete The Harbinger questline in Dragonflight.
How to start The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight
As soon as you log into any max-level character in Dragonflight, the first quest of the chain, The Harbinger, pops up. It doesn’t work for lower-level characters. There are no prerequisites for this quest, it should automatically pop up on any max-level character. I didn’t finish the main questline from Patch 10.2, but it still appeared.
Accept the quest and make your way to Dalaran.
How to complete The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight
You complete the Harbinger questline once you complete all quests listed below:
- The Harbinger
- Door to the Ren’dorei
- Riftwalker Reports
- Cracks in the Void
- Galakrond’s Unrest
- Walk a Mile in Her Shadows
- Dark Descension
- Legacy of the Void
- The Path Taken
- And Be One Traveler, Long I Stood
- Defend Telogrus Rift
- Null and Void
- Radiant Warnings
This is a longer quest chain, and I recommend you don’t rush through this because it presents an important chunk of lore for The War Within.
Rewards for completing The Harbinger questline in WoW Dragonflight
Unlike the Draenei Heritage Armor questline, there’s no big quest reward for this one. Along the way you earn:
- Flightstones
- Bow of the Ranger Captain (Alleria bow transmog)
- Winding Slitherdrake: Void Scales
- Gold