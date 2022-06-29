World of Warcraft in-game cosmetic helmet now available on Prime Gaming

The first collaborative effort between World of Warcraft and Prime Gaming is live. The promotion allows WoW players who link their accounts to their Prime Gaming account a chance to obtain three cosmetic helmets that are equipable by every character in the game, regardless of their class.

The three helmets—the Jewel of the Firelord, Hood of Hungering Darkness, and Crown of Eternal Winter—were originally added to WoW in 2013 and were only available through the in-game store. The items were removed in 2021 but are back as part of Blizzard’s recent partnership with Prime Gaming.

It's time for @PrimeGaming members to reap their rewards! Link your account to claim your free Jewel of the Firelord cosmetic helm today: https://t.co/CRVTafmmZC pic.twitter.com/urmqwnNR1g — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 29, 2022

To link your Prime Gaming account to your WoW account, head to the Prime Gaming loot page for World of Warcraft. Click on the button just over the icon for the Jewel of the Firelord item that allows you to link your Prime Gaming account to your WoW account. From there, you’ll be taken to your Battle.net account page, where you’ll be able to complete the linking process and claim your in-game cosmetic item.

In order to obtain the items in-game, you’ll have to head to a transmogrification vendor. The vendors can be found in most major cities, including Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Dalaran, and Oribos.

The Jewel of the Firelord helmet is available now and will be live until July 26. The Hood of Hungering Darkness will be available to claim between July 27 and Aug. 23, and the Crown of Eternal Winter will be available between Aug. 24 and Sept. 20.