How to get the Blade of Eternal Darkness in WoW SoD phase 3

The Blade of Eternal Darkness is a historic dagger in World of Warcraft, and in the Season of Discovery, it’s a go-to option for many caster classes.

In the third phase of the Season of Discovery, the Blade of Eternal Darkness received a slight makeover from its usual Classic WoW appearance as an extra equip effect that increases the potency of damaging and healing spells was added to the dagger, making it a clear best-in-slot option for a variety of classes.

The Blade of Eternal Darkness is best used in the hands of damage-focused spellcasters such as Mages and Shadow Priests, although almost anyone who can equip daggers and/or cast spells will get value out of this epic item.

Here’s how to get the Blade of Eternal Darkness in WoW SoD phase three.

Blade of Eternal Darkness drop rate in WoW Classic SoD

The Blade of Eternal Darkness is exceptionally rare in Season of Discovery phase three, and the drop rate for the dagger is mind-numbingly low. It drops off the final boss of Maraudon, Princess Theradras, and can take countless hours of investment to actually get.

Players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that it has taken them anywhere between 60 and 160 runs to even see the dagger drop, let alone get it for themselves. But if you’re really dedicated to the grind, the dagger is absolutely worth chasing after.

Damage-dealing Priests absolutely want to hunt down the Blade of Eternal Darkness in Maraudon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blade of Eternal Darkness is an unreal dagger in SoD phase three, largely because of the chance on-hit that it has to deal an extra 100 Shadow damage and restore mana to your character. What’s best about this on-hit effect is that it applies to your spells and not your auto-attacks, meaning you can freely cast abilities and get the bonus damage and mana regeneration from playing normally. You don’t have to go into melee range to get full value out of your weapon.

Additionally, SoD phase three added a bonus effect to the dagger that increases the potency of your healing and damage spells by +20. This effect makes the Blade of Eternal Darkness best used by Shadow Priests (they’re first on the priority list if it drops), but Mages (DPS and Healer-specced) and Warlocks will also want to prioritize the weapon.

