World of Warcraft Dragonflight pre-patch event poised for testing

Blizzard will be testing the pre-patch events for World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight beginning tomorrow, the company announced today.

The test will start on the game’s PTR at 12pm CT tomorrow and end on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1:59am CT, but details for the event are relatively sparse.

Along with an introductory quest line that will likely mostly serve as an outlet to give players a little bit of in-game lore, the event will include the Return of Uldaman as a dungeon for characters that are the game’s current maximum level, 60.

Meanwhile, there will be “Elemental Storms” in the Badlands and Un’Goro. The two zones are a part of the game’s original two continents. The badlands are near the center of the Eastern Kingdom, and Un’Goro is in the center of the most southern part of Kalimdor.

Testing the pre-patch event comes just a few days after Blizzard disclosed that Shadowlands season four will end in just a couple of weeks. With the season ending soon and Dragonflight coming out at the end of November, it is likely that the Dragonflight pre-patch will begin shortly after season four ends on the week of Oct. 25.

Along with a pre-patch event, the pre-patch will give players access to the game’s new hero class-race combo. The Dracthyr Evokers can be ranged DPS and a healer. Once the pre-patch starts, players will get a chance to make one that starts at level 58 and begins in its own special starting zone, The Forbidden Reach.